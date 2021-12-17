Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Canada experiences highest one day rise in new COVID-19 cases in seven months

The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country.

Published

Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations - Copyright AFP Chandan KHANNA, CHANDAN KHANNA
Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations - Copyright AFP Chandan KHANNA, CHANDAN KHANNA

The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country, triggering more pandemic restrictions in some provinces.

On Thursday, provinces and territories reported 7,145 new cases of the virus, a number not seen since the third wave in May. This brings the number of active cases to 43,801, according to data compiled by CTV News.

Canada’s two most populous provinces, Quebec and Ontario saw the highest number of cases, with Quebec adding 2,736 new infections while Ontario officials reported 2,421 new cases. British Columbia reported 753 new cases, and Alberta added 473 new cases.

“Our hospitals will still face incredibly strong pressures. This will come at an already challenging time when health care workers are fatigued or burned out from the preceding waves,” said Steini Brown, head of Ontario’s science table, reports US News.

“We will need … serious restrictions that reduce contacts. This is a hard decision,” he told a briefing.

The latest modeling in the two provinces shows that the already high numbers are expected to balloon further to historic levels unless urgent action is taken to slow Omicron’s spread.

As the grim toll of deaths from COVID 19 surpassed the sad milestone of 30,000 on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to be cautious over the holidays. 

“What choices we make as Canadians over the next week or two will determine how bad the rest of our winter is — how many people we lose, how overwhelmed our hospitals get, how much we’re going to take a hit in our economy,” he said during a year-end roundtable interview with The Canadian Press.

Federal modeling last week showed that Canada could see more than 10,000 new cases a day before January if Omicron becomes the dominant strain.

In this article:Canada, COVID-19 surge, highest number of cases in seven months, Omicron cases
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

The number has risen by some 20 percent over the past year largely to crackdowns on the media in Myanmar, Belarus and Hong Kong.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

NWS calls Wednesday a ‘historical weather day’ as numerous records are broken

High winds threw dumped roof tops and other debris onto roads. Source - Johnston Police Department - Iowa.The United States on Wednesday registered the...

21 hours ago

Business

Close to 50 percent of U.S. oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production.

13 hours ago

World

Meta targets 'cyber mercenaries' using Facebook to spy

Facebook parent Meta announced the shutdown of some 1,500 accounts tied to "cyber mercenary" companies accused of spying on activists.

21 hours ago