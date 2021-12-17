Canada experiences highest one day rise in new COVID-19 cases in seven months

Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations - Copyright AFP Chandan KHANNA, CHANDAN KHANNA

The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country, triggering more pandemic restrictions in some provinces.

On Thursday, provinces and territories reported 7,145 new cases of the virus, a number not seen since the third wave in May. This brings the number of active cases to 43,801, according to data compiled by CTV News.

Canada’s two most populous provinces, Quebec and Ontario saw the highest number of cases, with Quebec adding 2,736 new infections while Ontario officials reported 2,421 new cases. British Columbia reported 753 new cases, and Alberta added 473 new cases.

“Our hospitals will still face incredibly strong pressures. This will come at an already challenging time when health care workers are fatigued or burned out from the preceding waves,” said Steini Brown, head of Ontario’s science table, reports US News.

“We will need … serious restrictions that reduce contacts. This is a hard decision,” he told a briefing.

The latest modeling in the two provinces shows that the already high numbers are expected to balloon further to historic levels unless urgent action is taken to slow Omicron’s spread.

As the grim toll of deaths from COVID 19 surpassed the sad milestone of 30,000 on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to be cautious over the holidays.

“What choices we make as Canadians over the next week or two will determine how bad the rest of our winter is — how many people we lose, how overwhelmed our hospitals get, how much we’re going to take a hit in our economy,” he said during a year-end roundtable interview with The Canadian Press.

Federal modeling last week showed that Canada could see more than 10,000 new cases a day before January if Omicron becomes the dominant strain.