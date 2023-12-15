Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Canada court gives green light to trial on climate inaction

AFP

Published

Canada will stand trial for climate inaction after an appeals court reopened the door for a group of 15 young environmental activists who sued the federal government four years ago on the issue.

The Federal Court of Appeal ruled that a trial must be held to determine whether the actions of Justin Trudeau’s government violate the rights of the young plaintiffs under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, according to a decision made public on Thursday.

“Climate change is having a dramatic, rapidly unfolding effect on all Canadians,” said the ruling, seen by AFP.

“It is also beyond doubt that the burden of addressing the consequences will disproportionately affect Canadian youth.”

In October 2019, 15 young people, aged 10 to 19, sued the federal government, which they claimed was contributing to global warming by failing to implement an ambitious plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A year later, a federal judge rejected their request, but the Court of Appeal overturned that decision on Wednesday.

“It’s the least we can do to have the right to a trial to discuss what is an existential threat,” Albert Lalonde, one of the plaintiffs and an environmental activist now aged 21, told AFP.

The law student said he considers it “hopeless to have had to wait four years” to reach this stage in the proceedings.

Others found reason for optimism. 

“I see this going beyond the federal government. This should put every province blocking climate action on notice that there can be legal consequences for inaction,” Tom Green, a climate advisor to the David Suzuki Foundation, an environmental organization that supports young people, said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the world, numerous lawsuits have been filed to force governments to act against the climate crisis, including  Germany, the Netherlands and France.

Canada, which is warming faster than most countries due to its geographic position, has in recent years contended with extreme weather events of increasing intensity and frequency.

In this article:Canada, Climate, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Threads is a spin-off of the Instagram photo app and is intended to be a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter Threads is a spin-off of the Instagram photo app and is intended to be a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter

Social Media

Meta rolls out Twitter rival Threads in the EU

Facebook owner Meta's text-based app Threads arrived in the European Union on Thursday.

13 hours ago
Dubai will host the COP28 UN climate talks aimed at reducing the effects of climate change Dubai will host the COP28 UN climate talks aimed at reducing the effects of climate change

World

Climate deal won’t have immediate impact on Gulf oil

An agreement to "transition away" from fossil fuels may be a landmark moment but don't expect quick changes among the oil producers.

12 hours ago

World

Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: RSF

The number of journalists killed in the line of duty fell this year, despite reporter deaths in Gaza in the past two months.

12 hours ago
The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates at this week's gathering but traders will be poring over the post-meeting statement for an idea about their plans for 2024 The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates at this week's gathering but traders will be poring over the post-meeting statement for an idea about their plans for 2024

Business

Op-Ed: Interest rates to fall, says Fed. Any refund for the lives destroyed?

What about the misery? Do people get refunds for the chaos, indignity, insecurity, and desperation? Do tell.

23 hours ago