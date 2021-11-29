Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Canada confirms its first two cases of the Omicron variant

There are two confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Ottawa, the Ontario government announced Sunday.

Published

S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans
Countries are imposing travel bans to South Africa after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant - Copyright AFP CHARLEY PIRINGI
Countries are imposing travel bans to South Africa after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant - Copyright AFP CHARLEY PIRINGI

There are two confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Ottawa, the Ontario government announced Sunday.

“Today, the province of Ontario has confirmed two cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Ottawa, both of which were reported in individuals with recent travel from Nigeria. Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management and the patients are in isolation,” the statement said.

Reuters is reporting that health officials say the cases were reported in two people who had recently traveled to Nigeria.

These are the first cases of the omicron variant confirmed in Canada, after the country implemented new travel restrictions Friday on foreign nationals who had visited seven countries in southern Africa over the preceding two weeks.

Very little is actually known about the new variant, although the World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled it a “virus of concern.” Omicron has been linked to a rapid rise in cases in southern Africa.

“The best defense against the omicron variant is stopping it at our border. In addition to the measures recently announced, we continue to urge the federal government to take the necessary steps to mandate point-of-arrival testing for all travelers irrespective of where they’re coming from to further protect against the spread of this new variant,” said the statement from Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott and Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

On Monday, given that much of the world remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, the WHO issued a warning, according to USA Today: “There could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors including where surges may take place. The overall global risk related to the (Omicron variant) is assessed as very high.”

In this article:Omicron variant, Toronto canada, travelers from Nigeria, Two cases, WHO warning
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

Hanukkah, the Jewish ‘Festival of Lights’ begins tonight

Hanukkah is an eight-day “festival of lights” that takes place during the winter, oftentimes at or around the same time as Christmas.

14 hours ago
At least 30 dead in DR Congo massacre blamed on jihadists At least 30 dead in DR Congo massacre blamed on jihadists

World

DR Congo to let Uganda pursue rebels on its territory

The Democratic Republic of Congo will allow armed forces from neighbouring Uganda to enter its territory to chase rebels.

23 hours ago
G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

World

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic.

15 hours ago
EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

World

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia.

23 hours ago