Canada and France suspend evacuation efforts in Afghanistan as U.S. prepares to leave

The crowds outside the Kabul airport of people hoping to leave have been huge. — © AFP

The pressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified, with all US and allied troops due to leave the airport on August 31.

Currently, over 95,000 Afghans and foreigners have fled Afghanistan via the US-led airlift since the hardline Taliban movement took control of the country. But new warnings emerged overnight about a possible threat from Afghanistan’s Islamic State group affiliate.

Just a few hours after the overnight warning; two powerful explosions outside Kabul airport Thursday killed at least six people, even as thousands of people gathered hoping for a flight out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The city’s main Emergency Hospital said six bodies had been brought in, and they had also treated more than 30 people for injuries. A second city hospital said it had tended to another 60 patients.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet there had been US casualties in the “complex attack”.

Canadians are also leaving Afghanistan

While the U.S. is suspending evacuations as of August 31, Canada’s effort to airlift those fleeing Taliban rule out of Afghanistan has come to an end, says the acting chief of the defense staff, according to CBC Canada on Thursday morning.

“The government of Canada recognizes that there are a number of people in Afghanistan, including Canadian citizens, permanent residents, their families, and applicants under programs for Afghans,” said the notice sent to all on the government’s list, a copy of which was obtained by CBC News.

“Until such a time that the security situation stabilizes, be mindful of the security environment and where possible, take the necessary steps to ensure your security and that of your family.

Canada has flown more than 2,700 people out of Afghanistan, including some 1,500 in the past three days, These include Canadian nationals, refugees, and other foreign nationals, reports CTV News Canada.

According to Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, there were 436 people evacuated on August 22, 506 on August 23, and 535, the largest number of evacuees on any Canadian flight, yesterday.

Taliban fighters patrol the streets of Kabul. — © AFP

But it all boils down to getting allied personnel out of the country before the U.S. leaves. This is why Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said Wednesday that Canada needed to get its crews and equipment out now.

“As the Americans drawdown to meet their deadline, partner nations, including Canada, must draw down our troops, assets, and aircraft ahead of the Americans,” he said. “These moves are necessary for the U.S. to safely maintain control of the airport until they depart.”

France announces it is leaving tomorrow

According to France 24, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told RTL radio the French people would no longer be able to evacuate people from Afghanistan after Friday evening.

“As of tomorrow evening, we will no longer be able to proceed with evacuations from Kabul airport,” the French prime minister said, citing the imminent withdrawal of the US troops controlling and securing the airport, set for August 31.

Castex’s comments came as Britain warned of an imminent risk of an attack at the airport, while the Netherlands also said it was halting evacuation flights.

Some 2,500 people had been evacuated by France since the capture of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15. The evacuees were taken to a French base in the United Arab Emirates by military aircraft and then onward to France.

This number includes French citizens, as well as “Afghans who have contributed, in one way or another, in their support to the (French) army, as well and their families, artists and journalists.”

