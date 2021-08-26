Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Canada and France suspend evacuation efforts in Afghanistan as U.S. prepares to leave

Published

The crowds outside the Kabul airport of people hoping to leave have been huge. — © AFP
The crowds outside the Kabul airport of people hoping to leave have been huge. — © AFP

The pressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified, with all US and allied troops due to leave the airport on August 31.

Currently, over 95,000 Afghans and foreigners have fled Afghanistan via the US-led airlift since the hardline Taliban movement took control of the country. But new warnings emerged overnight about a possible threat from Afghanistan’s Islamic State group affiliate.

Just a few hours after the overnight warning; two powerful explosions outside Kabul airport Thursday killed at least six people, even as thousands of people gathered hoping for a flight out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The city’s main Emergency Hospital said six bodies had been brought in, and they had also treated more than 30 people for injuries. A second city hospital said it had tended to another 60 patients.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet there had been US casualties in the “complex attack”.

Canadians are also leaving Afghanistan

While the U.S. is suspending evacuations as of August 31, Canada’s effort to airlift those fleeing Taliban rule out of Afghanistan has come to an end, says the acting chief of the defense staff, according to CBC Canada on Thursday morning.

“The government of Canada recognizes that there are a number of people in Afghanistan, including Canadian citizens, permanent residents, their families, and applicants under programs for Afghans,” said the notice sent to all on the government’s list, a copy of which was obtained by CBC News.

“Until such a time that the security situation stabilizes, be mindful of the security environment and where possible, take the necessary steps to ensure your security and that of your family.

Canada has flown more than 2,700 people out of Afghanistan, including some 1,500 in the past three days, These include Canadian nationals, refugees, and other foreign nationals, reports CTV News Canada.

According to Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, there were 436 people evacuated on August 22, 506 on August 23, and 535, the largest number of evacuees on any Canadian flight, yesterday.

Taliban fighters patrol the streets of Kabul. — © AFP

But it all boils down to getting allied personnel out of the country before the U.S. leaves. This is why Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said Wednesday that Canada needed to get its crews and equipment out now.

“As the Americans drawdown to meet their deadline, partner nations, including Canada, must draw down our troops, assets, and aircraft ahead of the Americans,” he said. “These moves are necessary for the U.S. to safely maintain control of the airport until they depart.”

France announces it is leaving tomorrow

According to France 24, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told RTL radio the French people would no longer be able to evacuate people from Afghanistan after Friday evening.

“As of tomorrow evening, we will no longer be able to proceed with evacuations from Kabul airport,” the French prime minister said, citing the imminent withdrawal of the US troops controlling and securing the airport, set for August 31.

Castex’s comments came as Britain warned of an imminent risk of an attack at the airport, while the Netherlands also said it was halting evacuation flights.

Some 2,500 people had been evacuated by France since the capture of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15. The evacuees were taken to a French base in the United Arab Emirates by military aircraft and then onward to France.

This number includes French citizens, as well as “Afghans who have contributed, in one way or another, in their support to the (French) army, as well and their families, artists and journalists.”

In this article:Afghanistan, allied evacuations, Bomb attack, Canada, France, Kabul airport
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

Madagascar on the brink of experiencing the world’s first climate change-induced famine

Southern Madagascar is experiencing its worst drought in four decades with more than 1.14 million people food insecure, the top UN official said in...

22 hours ago

World

'Total failure': The war on terror 20 years on

Twenty years ago, US president George W. Bush declared a "war on terror". Today, its failure is undeniable.

14 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Sydney pandemic — Commuter country hardest hit and lessons learned

They could also have reported “99.99% of Australians did not participate in anti-lockdown protests”. There’s a reason for that situation.

5 hours ago

Business

Unvaccinated Delta Air Lines employees will pay an additional $200 a month in health insurance premiums

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian notified employees Wednesday that they will face $200 monthly increases on their health insurance premiums.

23 hours ago