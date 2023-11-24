Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Canada and EU reiterate support for Ukraine

AFP

Published

European Council President Charles Michel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledge continued support to Ukraine
European Council President Charles Michel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledge continued support to Ukraine - Copyright AFP Alexis Aubin
European Council President Charles Michel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledge continued support to Ukraine - Copyright AFP Alexis Aubin
Alexis Aubin

The leaders of Canada and the European Union reiterated strong support at a summit Friday for Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion, with new military assistance announced by Ottawa.

“We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the two sides said in a statement as they met in Newfoundland on Canada’s east coast.

They also said they “will work to address Ukraine’s immediate military and defense needs and ensure Ukraine has the long-term security commitments needed.”

At a press conference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will boost aid to Ukraine by donating 11,000 assault rifles and nine million rounds of ammunition.

Since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, Canada has pledged Can$ 2.4 billion ($1.8 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said “we are ready to do more in the weeks to come.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Canada as having backed Ukraine even before the war.

She cited Canadian programs to train the military in pro-Western Ukraine and said this had been key in fighting the invasion.

“You have been at Ukraine’s side already before Russia’s aggression,” she said. 

Von der Leyen said the EU has now trained 30,000 Ukrainian troops out of its goal of 40,000, and that the EU will soon disclose what it plans to do with Russian assets it has seized in response to the invasion.

In this article:Canada, Eu, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The development of artificial intelligence has come with fears that the risks of the technology will outweigh its benefits The development of artificial intelligence has come with fears that the risks of the technology will outweigh its benefits

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Students vs AI — More interesting and challenging than it looks

AI is useful. That doesn’t mean you don’t need to stay alert.

6 hours ago
Billy Joel Billy Joel

Entertainment

Review: Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden just in time for Thanksgiving

On November 22, Billy Joel headlined Madison Square Garden in New York just in time for Thanksgiving Eve.

22 hours ago
Samsung is one of the world's largest chip makers, and has large semiconductor factories in China Samsung is one of the world's largest chip makers, and has large semiconductor factories in China

Tech & Science

Samsung admits to 2020 data breach

Samsung issues warning to customers following data breach.

14 hours ago
India has led the world in internet shutdowns for five years running, according to online freedom monitors Access Now India has led the world in internet shutdowns for five years running, according to online freedom monitors Access Now

World

Internet out: India deploys shutdowns in name of security

India has led the world in internet shutdowns for five years running, according to online freedom monitors Access Now - Copyright AFP/File Tauseef MUSTAFAAishwarya...

17 hours ago