Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Cambodia should halt ‘forced evictions’ at Angkor Wat: Amnesty

AFP

Published

The Angkor Wat temples are Cambodia's top tourist attraction
The Angkor Wat temples are Cambodia's top tourist attraction - Copyright AFP/File TANG CHHIN SOTHY
The Angkor Wat temples are Cambodia's top tourist attraction - Copyright AFP/File TANG CHHIN SOTHY

Rights group Amnesty International on Friday urged Cambodia to immediately stop the ongoing “mass forced evictions” of 10,000 families from the Angkor Wat temple complex.

The Cambodian government late last year ramped up the relocation of families living within the sprawling UNESCO world heritage site to a new community being built on former rice paddies 25 kilometres (15 miles) away.

Authorities say they are acting to protect the ruins by moving squatters whose informal settlements are damaging the local environment by producing rubbish and overusing water resources.

The government says people are moving voluntarily but Amnesty said its research found that villagers faced “implicit threats if they did not move”.

It said those affected were not properly consulted or given enough notice.

“These are forced evictions in disguise and on a mass scale. People were pressured to volunteer and made to feel fearful of reprisals if they refused to leave or challenged the evictions,” Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for campaigns, said in a statement.

“The Cambodian authorities should immediately halt this harmful eviction drive that seriously risks impoverishing thousands of families,” Min Yu Hah added.

The ruined Angkor Wat temples, half-swallowed by the jungle, are the country’s top tourist attraction.

Families being moved are given a 20-by-30-metre plot of land, $350 cash, 30 pieces of tin roofing material and access to a welfare card — but they have to build their own houses.

Long Kosal, a spokesman for the Apsara National Authority, which manages the archaeological park, refused to comment on Amnesty’s statement.

Prime Minister Hun Sen — who has ruled the kingdom with an iron fist for nearly four decades — has warned that Angkor Wat will be withdrawn from the world heritage list if villagers were not relocated away.

UNESCO guidelines say relocations should be carried out with the consent of the population concerned, and that local communities should be the primary beneficiaries of tourism from heritage sites.

In this article:Cambodia, Heritage, Rights
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

ChatGPT can deliver an essay, computer code... or legal text, within seconds ChatGPT can deliver an essay, computer code... or legal text, within seconds

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: ChatGPT vs GPT4 vs Bard, vs Bing vs whatever — Don’t get too impressed with any of it just yet

The “answer” to AI is critical thinking. The world’s not good at that, and that’s likely to be the real problem.

12 hours ago
A tractor carrying citrus drives through a farm in Arcadia, Florida, on March 14, 2023 A tractor carrying citrus drives through a farm in Arcadia, Florida, on March 14, 2023

Business

Fruit in crisis: Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

A tractor carrying citrus drives through a farm in Arcadia, Florida, on March 14, 2023 - Copyright AFP CHANDAN KHANNAGerard MARTINEZVernon Hollingsworth grew up...

23 hours ago
Premier Li Qiang said officials would focus on preventing major financial risks as well as support for the private sector Premier Li Qiang said officials would focus on preventing major financial risks as well as support for the private sector

Business

China’s economy showing ‘strong momentum’, says Li

Premier Li Qiang said officials would focus on preventing major financial risks as well as support for the private sector - Copyright AFP STRChina’s...

24 hours ago
The EU reached a deal to raise the share of renewables in its energy mix to 42.5 percent, from 22 percent today The EU reached a deal to raise the share of renewables in its energy mix to 42.5 percent, from 22 percent today

Business

EU deal to nearly double renewable energy by 2030

The EU reached a deal to raise the share of renewables in its energy mix to 42.5 percent, from 22 percent today - Copyright...

18 hours ago