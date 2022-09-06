California’s Fairview fire spreads rapidly, killing two and injuring one person

#FairviewFIRE UPDATE - The fire is 2,000 acres and 5% contained. 12:54 AM · Sep 6, 2022 ·Source - Riverside County Fire Department

A wildfire that began Monday afternoon in Hemet County, California, spread rapidly from 20 acres to over 2,400 acres and was only 5 percent contained as of Tuesday morning,

At an early morning briefing on Tuesday, Cal Fire Chief Josh Janssen confirmed that two residents died while trying to flee the fire in Avert Canyon, and one other person was transported to the hospital with serious burns to their arms, back, and face.

Fire crews were also able to rescue several people who were trapped by the flames on Gibbel Road.

So far, seven structures have been completely destroyed, with several others damaged. Officials also estimated that 5,000 structures are threatened by the fire. Around 1,500 homes have been evacuated.

Nine fire crews, six air tankers, four helicopters, and 265 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze, according to the Riverside County Fire department, reports Reuters.

Chief Janssen also told reporters that firefighters had been successful in obtaining the resources needed to provide suppression efforts on the fire and that they had worked continuously through the night, reports Fox News.

However, Janssen noted that unseasonably dry and drought-stricken fuel conditions had made matters more difficult.

He said there were a lot of factors to consider before the area could be ruled safe for homeowners, including preignition, power grid issues with potential charged lines, and drought-stricken and fire-damaged trees.

Triple-digit temperatures continue to blanket the state this year, with the heatwave putting major stress on the California power grid.

Dangerous heat continues Tuesday following a record-setting Labor Day across Northern California. KCRA’s Meteorologist Tamara Berg says Tuesday in Sacramento is expected to heat up pretty quickly.

By noon, temperatures will already be above 105 degrees, continuing up to 113 and even possibly hitting 115 degrees, especially between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.