Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Calf Canyon fire explodes overnight driven by 65mph winds

New Mexico’s Calf Canyon fire exploded overnight on Saturday, creating a “Megafire” of over 100,000 acres.

Published

Over 1,000 firefighters are now working on the Calf Canyon fire in New Mexico. — Photo credit: SWAIMT1 via Santa Fe National Forest, Twitter
Over 1,000 firefighters are now working on the Calf Canyon fire in New Mexico. — Photo credit: SWAIMT1 via Santa Fe National Forest, Twitter

A drought-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico exploded into a “megafire” of 100,000 acres, or 157 square miles, on Saturday and could still more than double in size, a fire official said.

According to Reuters, the Calf Canyon fire is by far the largest and most destructive wildfire currently burning in the United States and is still about 32 percent contained.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire east of Santa Fe, which began as two fires before merging a week ago into what is now called the Calf Canyon fire, had burned about 102,000 acres, or nearly 160 square miles, by Sunday morning, up from about 75,000 acres the day before. 

Located about 30 miles east of Santa Fe, the fire has destroyed hundreds of properties and triggered thousands of evacuations. By Saturday evening, the fire was within a few miles of the city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, population 14,000.

The New York Times is reporting that the spread of the fire from Friday into Saturday exceeded predictions, officials said in public briefings. Wind speeds exceeded 65 miles per hour at times, according to Mike Johnson, a fire information officer.

Incident Commander Carl Schwope said, “It’s already 100,000 acres. It could easily double in size, maybe even bigger than that,” during the briefing.

“We’re still in a very dangerous fire situation. It’s going to continue,” he said, adding that the winds were not letting up. “There’s nothing in the weather that looks like it’s going to change. High wind events, north wind events, south wind events. It’s all over the board.”

Eight other fires were also burning in the state on Saturday. New Mexico is one of several states that have dealt with wildfires this spring, fueled by high winds and drier conditions likely to be linked to climate change.

Evacuation orders were issued Friday for areas across and near San Miguel County, including Big Pine, Gallinas, Lower Canyon Road, Trout Springs, Hot Springs, and East and West Sapello, reports CNN News.

San Miguel County Office of Emergency Management issued a news release Saturday, saying that many communities in the county remained under evacuation orders Saturday, as did others in neighboring Mora County,

“This emerging situation remains extremely serious and refusal to evacuate could be a fatal decision,” officials said in the release.

While the northern part of the state was expected to get a break from strong winds Saturday, more powerful winds were forecast to return Sunday along with “more critical fire weather conditions,” according to the Albuquerque National Weather Service,

In this article:Calf Canyon Fire, Explosive wildfire, New Mexicp, thousands of people evacuated, winds of 65 mph
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Ukraine seeks to stall relentless Russian onslaught in Donbas

Ukraine's army has little option but to try to stall their larger and better-equipped enemy in the sprawling plains of Donbas.

21 hours ago

World

The largest wildfire in New Mexico is the most destructive in the U.S.

The Calf Canyon fire near More, New Mexico is now the largest wildfire in the U.S. - covering 97,064 acres.

23 hours ago
Maria Didovets, 82, is still waiting for all the water to be pumped out of her basement which was flooded when a Russian strike hit a nearby dam two months ago Maria Didovets, 82, is still waiting for all the water to be pumped out of her basement which was flooded when a Russian strike hit a nearby dam two months ago

World

War unleashes flooding in Ukraine town

In addition to the devastation and death caused by Russian missiles, the invasion has also caused flooding in Demydiv village after a Russian strike.

23 hours ago
US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians. US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians.

World

Ignoring Putin’s threats, US boosts support for Ukraine

Asking Congress for $33 billion more to support Ukraine, Washington is choosing to ignore Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear arms.

13 hours ago