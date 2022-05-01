Calf Canyon fire explodes overnight driven by 65mph winds

Over 1,000 firefighters are now working on the Calf Canyon fire in New Mexico. — Photo credit: SWAIMT1 via Santa Fe National Forest, Twitter

A drought-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico exploded into a “megafire” of 100,000 acres, or 157 square miles, on Saturday and could still more than double in size, a fire official said.

According to Reuters, the Calf Canyon fire is by far the largest and most destructive wildfire currently burning in the United States and is still about 32 percent contained.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire east of Santa Fe, which began as two fires before merging a week ago into what is now called the Calf Canyon fire, had burned about 102,000 acres, or nearly 160 square miles, by Sunday morning, up from about 75,000 acres the day before.

Located about 30 miles east of Santa Fe, the fire has destroyed hundreds of properties and triggered thousands of evacuations. By Saturday evening, the fire was within a few miles of the city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, population 14,000.

The New York Times is reporting that the spread of the fire from Friday into Saturday exceeded predictions, officials said in public briefings. Wind speeds exceeded 65 miles per hour at times, according to Mike Johnson, a fire information officer.

Incident Commander Carl Schwope said, “It’s already 100,000 acres. It could easily double in size, maybe even bigger than that,” during the briefing.

“We’re still in a very dangerous fire situation. It’s going to continue,” he said, adding that the winds were not letting up. “There’s nothing in the weather that looks like it’s going to change. High wind events, north wind events, south wind events. It’s all over the board.”

Eight other fires were also burning in the state on Saturday. New Mexico is one of several states that have dealt with wildfires this spring, fueled by high winds and drier conditions likely to be linked to climate change.

Evacuation orders were issued Friday for areas across and near San Miguel County, including Big Pine, Gallinas, Lower Canyon Road, Trout Springs, Hot Springs, and East and West Sapello, reports CNN News.

San Miguel County Office of Emergency Management issued a news release Saturday, saying that many communities in the county remained under evacuation orders Saturday, as did others in neighboring Mora County,

“This emerging situation remains extremely serious and refusal to evacuate could be a fatal decision,” officials said in the release.

While the northern part of the state was expected to get a break from strong winds Saturday, more powerful winds were forecast to return Sunday along with “more critical fire weather conditions,” according to the Albuquerque National Weather Service,