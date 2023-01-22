Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bustling Wuhan markets celebrate New Year but grief remains

Shoppers cradled huge bouquets at Wuhan’s bustling flower market on Lunar New Year’s Eve on Saturday.
AFP

Published

Wuhan, the Chinese city synonymous with with Covid-19, springs back to life for Lunar New Year's Eve, but many are mourning family members lost during the pandemic. — © AFP
Wuhan, the Chinese city synonymous with with Covid-19, springs back to life for Lunar New Year's Eve, but many are mourning family members lost during the pandemic. — © AFP
Sébastien Ricci and Vivian Lin

Shoppers cradled huge bouquets at Wuhan’s bustling flower market on Lunar New Year’s Eve on Saturday, three years after a once-mysterious virus plunged the Chinese city into a terrifying lockdown.

But while many stock up on colourful flowers to celebrate the Spring Festival and the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit, others have a more sombre reason: to mourn loved ones lost to Covid-19 in the recent wave.

“I have friends and family who passed away during this time,” 54-year-old Mr Zhang told AFP clutching a bunch of chrysanthemums, which symbolise grief in Chinese culture.

Wuhan, the Chinese city synonymous with with Covid-19, springs back to life for Lunar New Year's Eve, but many are mourning family members lost during the pandemic

Wuhan, the Chinese city synonymous with with Covid-19, springs back to life for Lunar New Year’s Eve, but many are mourning family members lost during the pandemic – Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

Zhang, who did not give his full name, explained that the New Year’s Eve custom in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, is to visit the homes of people who recently died to offer flowers and burn incense.

The Beijing government lifted its stringent zero-Covid policy in December but a surge in infections has since ripped through the country, killing thousands.

Wuhan, a metropolis on the banks of the Yangtze River now synonymous with Covid, reported the first cases in late 2019 of what was then a killer virus.

Authorities imposed a strict shutdown just two days before the Year of the Rat in late January 2020 to stop the spread of the virus.

Deprived of New Year’s Eve festivities, its 11 million inhabitants were cut off from the world for 76 days while Wuhan became the epicentre of an epidemic that inexorably became global.

– ‘I love Wuhan’ –

On Saturday, a few hours before New Year’s Eve 2023, the city was seemingly back to normal and gearing up for the festival that is the most important family gathering of the year.

People burn offerings to pay tribute to family members that passed away the past year, on the eve of the Lunar New Year in Wuhan. — © AFP

Multicoloured lanterns and pennants adorned the city’s Jianghan commercial district and a banner with a heart read “I love Wuhan”.

An elderly man struggled to pedal his bicycle loaded with packages and food, while a couple with a toddler squeezed on to a scooter on their way back from the shops.

“Of course it’s way better after opening up,” Ms Zhu told AFP as she bought decorative flowers.

People celebrate the Lunar New Year with fireworks in the Chinese city of Wuhan. —± © AFP

“Now, since everyone has had Covid already, we can properly have a good Chinese New Year. So that makes us quite happy.”

Business is finally back on track again for flower sellers after years of struggles.

“At the start of the year with Covid, we had no business,” said Ms Liu, a tradeswoman in her sixties.

“Now that we’ve reopened, we have a bit more business.”

Ms Tao, another vendor, was putting the finishing touches on a floral arrangement.

“During Covid, there were very few people buying flowers but these few years many people have died from Covid, so our sales for chrysanthemums have been pretty high,” she said.

“We didn’t sell any flowers we had during the lockdown that year of Covid. We threw them all away.”

In this article:Chiona, Lunar New Year, Wuhan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Elon Musk told jurors that he tweets about Tesla and memes, but to be wary of connecting the car company's share price with comments he fires off on the platform Elon Musk told jurors that he tweets about Tesla and memes, but to be wary of connecting the car company's share price with comments he fires off on the platform

Business

Elon Musk takes stand in Tesla tweet fraud trial

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California fraud trial accused of lying in tweets about taking the auto company private.

20 hours ago
The US is set to reach its debt limit of $31.4 trillion on Thursday The US is set to reach its debt limit of $31.4 trillion on Thursday

Business

Op-Ed: Same old Republican debt ceiling blackmail, global credit crash OK?

As usual, the choice is insanity or not.

17 mins ago

Business

A fifth of new cars in California zero-emission in 2022: data

One-in-five new cars sold in California in 2022 was a zero-emission vehicle.

16 hours ago
Republican have seized control of the US House of Representatives in a knife-edge midterm election, but failed to capture the Senate, media projections show Republican have seized control of the US House of Representatives in a knife-edge midterm election, but failed to capture the Senate, media projections show

Business

Biden willing to discuss debt ceiling with Republican leader as default looms

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy both indicated they are willing to discuss raising the US debt ceiling.

23 hours ago