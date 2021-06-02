Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Burnt-out ship 'going down' off Sri Lanka coast

Published

Crippled ship at risk of sinking off Sri Lanka
Experts fear the MV X-Press Pearl is in imminent danger of sinking - Copyright SRI LANKA AIR FORCE/AFP -
Experts fear the MV X-Press Pearl is in imminent danger of sinking - Copyright SRI LANKA AIR FORCE/AFP -
Amal JAYASINGHE

A burnt-out container ship that has already caused Sri Lanka’s worst maritime environmental disaster was sinking Wednesday with several hundred tonnes of oil still in its fuel tanks, the navy said.

The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying hundreds of tonnes of chemicals and plastics, burned for 13 days within sight of the island’s coast before rescue workers finally managed to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday.

A huge amount of plastic debris has already inundated beaches, and authorities now fear an even greater disaster should the 278 tonnes of bunker oil and 50 tonnes of gas in the Singapore-registered ship’s fuel tanks leak into the Indian Ocean.

As tugs on Wednesday began trying to tow the ship further out to sea, navy spokesperson Indika de Silva said it was slowly sinking.

“The stern of the ship is under water, the water level is above the deck,” de Silva said.

“The ship is going down.”

Some oil was already visible near the beaches of Negombo, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Colombo, an AFP photographer said, although it was not clear if it was from the stricken ship.

De Silva said the navy helped Dutch salvage firm SMIT to board the vessel and establish a tow connection after several attempts overnight failed due to bad weather.

“The ship will be towed as further away from the coast as possible before it goes down completely,” he added.

Fisheries minister Kanchana Wijesekera tweeted that the salvage company involved in the operation “has indicated that the vessel is sinking at the current location”.

An official involved in the mitigation efforts said earlier that local experts feared the vessel was unstable.

“The fire-fighting efforts also saw a lot of water sprayed onto the decks. Much of that water has settled in the stern,” the official told AFP.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Oil disaster –

Officials had planned to pump contaminated water from the ship onto barges but the operation has been abandoned.

The navy said an Indian coast guard vessel in the area had the equipment to deal with an oil slick if necessary.

The inundation of microplastic granules from the ship’s containers has already forced a fishing ban and prompted concern for the wildlife and environment.

Officials believe the blaze destroyed most of the nearly 1,500 containers onboard.

Marine Environment Protection Authority chief Dharshani Lahandapura said the ecological damage is still being assessed, but he believed it was the “worst ever in my lifetime”.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked Australia on Monday to help evaluate the ecological damage to the island, one of the most bio-diverse countries in South Asia.

Sri Lanka has launched a criminal investigation.

The authorities believe that the fire was caused by a nitric acid leak which the crew apparently knew about from May 11, nine days before the blaze started.

Police said that the captain and chief engineer, both Russian nationals, as well as a third officer have been questioned.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A court had ordered Tuesday to impound the passports of all three pending investigations.

The ship was heading to Colombo from Gujarat, India, when the blaze started, having previously visited Qatar and Dubai where the containers of 25 tonnes of nitric acid were loaded.

In this article:

You may also like:

'General Hospital' 'General Hospital'

Entertainment

2021 Daytime Emmy Award predictions: Who will win?

The 2021 Daytime Emmy nominees were revealed last week, and this journalist lists his predictions on who will take away the coveted Emmy trophy...

17 hours ago

Business

Canada Post malware cascades with force through interconnected services

Canada Post has been hit by a cyberattack, with emails trying to fool people into clicking links about fictious deliveries.

7 hours ago
Trudeau says Canada won't rush to reopen border with the United States Trudeau says Canada won't rush to reopen border with the United States

World

Trudeau says Canada won’t rush to reopen border with the United States

Canada won't be rushed into reopening its border with the United States to non-essential travel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

15 hours ago
International Space Station's Canadarm2 hit by a piece of space junk International Space Station's Canadarm2 hit by a piece of space junk

Tech & Science

International Space Station’s Canadarm2 hit by a piece of space junk

A piece of space debris hit the rebotic arm on the International Space Station (ISS).

13 hours ago