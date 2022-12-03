Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Burkina Faso suspends French broadcaster RFI

It is the second West African country under military rule, after Mali, to take the French broadcaster off the airwaves this year.
AFP

Published

An AFP journalist in Ouagadougou confirmed that the French radio station could no longer be heard by late afternoon
An AFP journalist in Ouagadougou confirmed that the French radio station could no longer be heard by late afternoon - Copyright AFP KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
An AFP journalist in Ouagadougou confirmed that the French radio station could no longer be heard by late afternoon - Copyright AFP KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Burkina Faso on Saturday ordered the immediate suspension of Radio France Internationale (RFI) broadcasts, accusing it of putting out a “message of intimidation” attributed to a “terrorist chief”.

It is the second West African country under military rule, after Mali, to take the French broadcaster off the airwaves this year.

RFI had contributed to “a desperate manoeuvre of terrorist groups” to dissuade thousands of Burkinabe citizens mobilised for the defence of the country, said Burkinabe government spokesman Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo.

At the beginning of the week, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM) threatened in a video to attack villages defended by the pro-government VDP militia in Burkina Faso.

The VDP are civilian volunteers given two weeks’ military training to work alongside the army carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.

The government had already, on November 3, protested the contents of the French broadcaster’s reports, said the government statement.

“Considering everything that has happened before, the government has decided on the immediate suspension, until further notice, of the broadcasting of Radio France Internationale’s programmes.”

The government also accused RFI of having relayed “misleading information” suggesting the leader of the Burkinabe junta, Captain Ibrahim Traore, had said there had been an attempted coup against him.

– ‘Unfounded accusations’ –

RFI’s management, in a statement late Saturday, said it “deeply deplores this decision and protests against the totally unfounded accusations calling into question the professionalism of its stations”.

The decision to cut off RFI’s broadcasting service “was taken without prior notice and without implementing the procedures… drawn up by Burkina Faso’s Higher Council for Communication,” it added.

The France Medias Monde group, to which RFI belongs, “will explore all avenues to restore RFI’s broadcasting, and reiterates its unwavering commitment to the freedom to inform and the professional work of its journalists,” the statement added.

According to RFI, the radio station is heard every week in Burkina Faso by more than 40 percent of the population and “more than 70 percent of opinion leaders”.

An AFP journalist in Ouagadougou confirmed that the French radio station could no longer be heard by late afternoon.

The Burkinabe government nevertheless said it wanted to “reaffirm to national and international opinion its attachment to freedom of the press and opinion” and “the public’s right to information”, while exhorting media to “respect the rules and principles laid down in this area in our country”.

Burkina Faso has experienced two military coups this year, driven by army officers angered at the failure to tackle the threat from jihadist groups.

It becomes the second west African nation to ban RFI this year after Mali, another country under the rule of a military junta and fighting jihadist forces.

In March, the ruling junta in Mali announced the suspension of the broadcasting authorisation granted to RFI and France 24, after they published accounts implicating Mali’s army in abuses against civilians.

In this article:burkina faso
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Burnout risk? UK’s long hours culture revealed from new data

It’s long been proven that British workers put in some of the longest weekly hours at work.

16 hours ago

Business

Global CIO: We must get digital investments right in 2023

As CIO, my office shapes every employee's experience from the first day.

7 hours ago
A phosphate facility operated by Morocco's state-owned OCP near Laayoune in the disputed Western Sahara A phosphate facility operated by Morocco's state-owned OCP near Laayoune in the disputed Western Sahara

Business

Morocco reaps cash, clout from fertiliser supply shock

A phosphate facility operated by Morocco's state-owned OCP near Laayoune in the disputed Western Sahara - Copyright AFP/File Fadel SENNAIsmail BELLAOUALIA global fertiliser supply...

6 hours ago
Amid economic gloom fuelled by soaring inflation and fears of China's weaker energy demand, the two global crude benchmarks remain close to their lowest level of the year Amid economic gloom fuelled by soaring inflation and fears of China's weaker energy demand, the two global crude benchmarks remain close to their lowest level of the year

Business

Opec+ likely to maintain oil output levels

Amid economic gloom fuelled by soaring inflation and fears of China's weaker energy demand, the two global crude benchmarks remain close to their lowest level...

8 hours ago