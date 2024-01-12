Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bullfighting to return to Mexico City after legal battle

AFP

Published

Mexico City is home to the world's largest bullring, the 50,000-capacity Plaza de Toros
Mexico City is home to the world's largest bullring, the 50,000-capacity Plaza de Toros - Copyright AFP MOHAMMED HUWAIS
Mexico City is home to the world's largest bullring, the 50,000-capacity Plaza de Toros - Copyright AFP MOHAMMED HUWAIS

Bullfighting will make a comeback in Mexico City this month after a legal tussle led to a more than one-year suspension at the world’s largest bullring, organizers announced Thursday.

Mexico, and in particular the 50,000-capacity Plaza de Toros in the capital, has long been a bastion of bullfights.

But in June 2022, a judge ordered the indefinite suspension of the centuries-old practice in Mexico City, agreeing with animal rights activists who had filed suit.

Last month the Supreme Court revoked the decision, although according to Mexican media the judges only ruled on technical aspects and have yet to decide on the case’s merits.

On January 28, matadors in Mexico City will resume the tradition brought by Spanish conquistadors five centuries ago, Plaza de Toros director Mario Zulaica announced at a news conference.

During the suspension, “thousands of people could not freely exercise their profession, a fundamental right enshrined in our constitution. Thousands of people were unable to enjoy their right to culture,” he said.

Following the Supreme Court decision, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador proposed a referendum on the future of bullfighting in Mexico City.

So far, only a handful of Mexico’s 32 states have banned the practice, which in 2018 generated an estimated $343 million in revenue and employed around 80,000 people.

In this article:Animal, corrida, Leisure, mexique
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022 X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022

Social Media

Elon Musk’s X tells watchdog it has shed 1,000 ‘safety’ staff

Elon Musk's X has shed more than 1,000 staff globally from teams responsible for stopping abusive content online.

10 hours ago

Life

Using colour to combat this year’s ‘Blue Monday’

Blue Monday was dubbed as the saddest day of the year by psychologist Cliff Arnall. This was concluded by considering post-holiday blues, bad weather,...

8 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Social media usage, X, spin, and hype – Marketing vs AI vs users and the future

This isn’t a “steep learning curve”. It’s a hairpin bend.

21 hours ago
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 has soared to highs not seen since 1990 as a weaker yen boosts the country's exporters and falling bond yields lift investor confidence Tokyo's Nikkei 225 has soared to highs not seen since 1990 as a weaker yen boosts the country's exporters and falling bond yields lift investor confidence

Business

Asian markets track Wall St gains ahead of key inflation data

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 has soared to highs not seen since 1990 as a weaker yen boosts the country's exporters and falling bond yields lift...

23 hours ago