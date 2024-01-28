Connect with us

Bullfighting brings out protesters in Mexico City

Activists on January 28, 2024 protested the restart of bullfighting in Mexico City, after the Supreme Court revoked a suspension that prevented them from taking place
Activists protested on Sunday against a resumption of bullfighting in Mexico City, after the Supreme Court revoked an earlier suspension.

Dozens of people gathered in the central Glorieta de Insurgentes roundabout before heading to the city’s Plaza de Toros bullring — the largest in the world, with seating for 50,000 — hours before the event was to start.

“We are completely against the fact bullfights have returned, and that these events continue to be held where only pleasure is sought through the torture of an animal,” Jeronimo Sanchez, director of the NGO Animal Heroes, told AFP.

Protesters waved banners with images of bullfighting, urging “No to bullfighting” and “No more deaths of innocents.”

Two demonstrators donned bull masks and covered themselves with blood-red paint.

Mexico has long been a bastion of the fights.

But in June 2022, a judge ordered the indefinite suspension of the centuries-old practice in Mexico City, agreeing with animal rights activists who had filed suit.

Last month the Supreme Court revoked the decision, although Mexican media said the judges ruled only on technical aspects and have yet to decide on the case’s merits.

After the high court decision, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador proposed a referendum on the future of bullfighting in Mexico City.

So far, only a handful of Mexico’s 32 states have banned the practice, which in 2018 generated millions in revenues and employed around 80,000 people.

