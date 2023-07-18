Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Building collapse in Egypt capital kills eight

AFP

Published

A boy walks past rubble at the scene of the building collapse in Cairo
A boy walks past rubble at the scene of the building collapse in Cairo - Copyright AFP/File Ozan KOSE
A boy walks past rubble at the scene of the building collapse in Cairo - Copyright AFP/File Ozan KOSE

Eight people including seven members of one family were killed in Cairo on Monday when a residential building in Egypt’s capital collapsed, the public prosecution and state media said.

A statement from the public prosecution said the building in the city’s Hadayek al-Qubba district “completely collapsed”, killing eight people.

“Civil defence workers pulled out nine people, among them an injured woman, while the eight others were deceased”, the statement added, adding that “another five were able to leave the property before it fell down”.

It said the woman and two residents gave testimony “suggesting that the collapse was caused by a resident who recently knocked down walls in his first-floor flat”, despite neighbours asking him not to do so.

The prosecution ordered the arrest of the building’s owner, the contractor in charge of the works and one of his employees for questioning.

Government newspaper Al-Ahram, quoting a resident of the area, reported that seven members of one family had been killed.

A large portion of the buildings in central Cairo date back to the 19th and early 20th centuries, and many are dilapidated or in some cases have been abandoned.

Egypt has seen a number of deadly building collapses in recent years, both because of the poor state of some and also because of non-compliance with building and town-planning regulations.

In this article:Accident, Egypt
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) listens to India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference at a G20 meeting of finance and central bank chiefs US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) listens to India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference at a G20 meeting of finance and central bank chiefs

Business

Global debt dominates as G20 finance chiefs meet

G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs opened talks on Monday discussing debt restructuring deals.

21 hours ago

Business

Addressing patterns of cryptocurrency fraud

The problem: As crypto has continued to grow in stature, however, there’s been an increase in the number of scam artists.

20 hours ago

World

Scorching heatwave threatens to break top temperatures

Scorching heat across the Northern Hemisphere threatened to break records and whip up wildfires on Monday.

13 hours ago

Business

Ford slashes prices of F-150 Lightning trucks by as much as $10,000

Ford on Monday announced significant price cuts for all versions of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup.

12 hours ago