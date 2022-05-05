Connect with us

Briton held in Cyprus after beach buggy kills Swede

Tourists walk in the Cypriot resort town of Ayia Napa on July 18, 2019
Tourists walk in the Cypriot resort town of Ayia Napa on July 18, 2019
Tourists walk in the Cypriot resort town of Ayia Napa on July 18, 2019 - Copyright AFP Saeed KHAN

A 25-year-old British tourist was detained in Cyprus police custody on Thursday, suspected of killing a Swedish woman with a beach buggy in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa.

The suspect — whose name police did not release — was remanded in custody for six days by a Famagusta district court on suspicion of causing death due to reckless and dangerous driving, and abandoning the scene of an accident, police said.

The victim was on holiday with her five-year-old daughter.

She was struck by the beach buggy while she walked in a pedestrian crossing Wednesday evening.

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot, leaving behind the rented buggy.

Police said the driver was nearly five times over the legal alcohol limit of nine milligrams with a test reading of 44 mg. He also allegedly tested positive for cannabis when arrested.

Ayia Napa is known for attracting partying British tourists every summer.

In this article:Accident, Britain, Cyprus, Sweden
