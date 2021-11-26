British Columbia officials warn residents ‘The time to prepare is now’

The BC Ministry of Transportation is asking that residents please avoid non-essential travel, slow down if you have to and expect closures on short notice. Source - BC Ministry of Transportation

British Columbia is bracing for yet another storm to hit flooded areas on Saturday, as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of up to 120 millimeters of rain.

Depending on where you live, the weather statement says rainfall amounts are expected to range from 60 mm over southern sections of the province to 120 mm near the mountains. The locations include Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and the Sunshine Coast, including Gibsons to Earls Cove.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the South Coast and Lower Fraser Valley regions in southwest B.C.

Rain is forecast to overspread in the Olympic Peninsula before sunrise on Saturday morning, reports AccuWeather. The rain will continue to move into Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver throughout the day. Rain is also expected to continue on Saturday night. Heavy snow is anticipated along the higher elevations of the mountains in central British Columbia, with up to 18 inches (45 cm) possible.

And although Environment Canada has issued warnings that include two atmospheric rivers hitting the province on Saturday, and again on Sunday, they failed to mention the really big one due to hit on Tuesday of the coming week.

However, CTV News Canada is reporting that Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the biggest rainstorm is expected to arrive on Tuesday and people living in areas prone to flooding should be on alert.

During a news conference on Thursday, Farnsworth warned residents on B.C.’s south coast to batten down the hatches and be prepared to flee if they live in a flood zone as a series of storms slams the already hard-hit region. “The time to prepare is now,” he said.

The next big storm that poses a serious flooding risk is set to arrive Monday night. This system is expected to steer northward, dropping less rainfall in cities such as Seattle but bringing more rain to places such as Vancouver into Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in British Columbia on Friday for his first visit since record-breaking rainfall caused widespread flooding and mudslides in the province, and just before the next round of storms.

Trudeau will tour the city of Abbotsford in the Fraser Valley, east of Vancouver, which has been particularly hit hard by the floods. He is also expected to meet with members of the military, first responders, and volunteers.

Despite the weather warnings, the government says progress is being made in re-establishing vital highway links and interrupted supply chains. A major section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Abbotsford and Chilliwack has reopened, and work on the damaged Coquihalla Highway is underway.

About 20 sites along the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt have been badly damaged and five bridges have either collapsed or sustained serious structural problems, according to Transportation Minister Rob Fleming.