Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

Published

Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately
The Taliban now control vast swathes of rural Afghanistan and are challenging government forces in several cities - Copyright AFP/File WAKIL KOHSAR
The Taliban now control vast swathes of rural Afghanistan and are challenging government forces in several cities - Copyright AFP/File WAKIL KOHSAR

Britain has warned all UK nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately due to the “worsening security situation” as fighting intensifies.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Friday updated its website to advise against all travel to Afghanistan.

“All British nationals in Afghanistan are advised to leave now by commercial means. If you are still in Afghanistan, you are advised to leave now by commercial means because of the worsening security situation,” it said.

The foreign office warned Britons not to rely on it for emergency evacuation, saying the assistance it could provide was “extremely limited”.

The warning comes after the Taliban launched a major offensive to coincide with the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces after nearly two decades of conflict.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Specific methods of attack are evolving and increasing in sophistication,” the foreign office said.

The Taliban now control vast swathes of rural Afghanistan and are challenging government forces in several cities, including Herat, near the western border with Iran, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

On Friday, the Islamist militants captured their first provincial capital since stepping up their offensive in May.

Zaranj, the capital of the southwest province of Nimroz, fell “without a fight”, deputy provincial governor Roh Gul Khairzad told AFP.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

9 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Gulf Stream collapse will be ultra-catastrophic — What next? It’s looking truly lousy

ew studies have confirmed previous findings by the University of Copenhagen that the Gulf Stream is in serious, perhaps fatal, decline.

15 hours ago

Business

United Airlines to employees — Get vaccinated by October 25 or risk termination

United Airlines will join the growing list of companies that are requiring employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

26 mins ago

Tech & Science

Virgin Galactic restarting space tickets from $450,000

After flying its founder Richard Branson to space, Virgin Galactic is restarting ticket sales beginning at $450,000.

18 hours ago