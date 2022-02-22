Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Breeding ban for bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Published

King Charles spaniels as well as English bulldogs face a breeding ban in Norway
King Charles spaniels as well as English bulldogs face a breeding ban in Norway - Copyright Sputnik/AFP Alexey NIKOLSKY
King Charles spaniels as well as English bulldogs face a breeding ban in Norway - Copyright Sputnik/AFP Alexey NIKOLSKY
Pierre-Henry DESHAYES

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are known for their tiny heads, English bulldogs for their smushed wrinkled muzzles — traits their owners love.

But in an unprecedented move, Norway has banned the breeding of these dogs because being cute is causing them suffering.

In a recent ruling, the Oslo district court banned the breeding of the two purebreds on the grounds that it inflicts harm on them, in violation of Norwegian animal protection laws.

Hailed by animal rights activists and criticised by breeders, the verdict comes amid a growing debate: is the quest for cute pets going to extremes at the expense of the animals’ well-being?

“A lot of our breeds are highly inbred and have a massive burden of disease,” Ashild Roaldset, the head of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Society, told AFP.

Her organisation brought the legal case against dogbreeding companies and individuals.

“We need to change the way we breed dogs,” she said. “The way we breed dogs was maybe acceptable 50 years ago but is not acceptable anymore.”

Inbreeding has caused the two breeds to develop a “disease guarantee”, a long list of hereditary illnesses that affect most individuals, if not all.

Fierce-looking but gentle — and since World War II a symbol of British tenacity — the English bulldog has developed respiratory difficulties due to its flattened muzzle, as well as dermatological, reproductive and orthopaedic problems.

More than half of all bulldogs born in Norway over the past 10 years had to be delivered by Caesarian section.

“The race’s genetic inability to give birth naturally is reason alone for bulldogs not to be used for breeding,” the district court judges wrote in their ruling.

As for cavaliers — which have won the hearts of many over the years, from Queen Victoria to Ronald Reagan and Sylvester Stallone — they often suffer headaches because their skull is too small. They also have heart and eye problems.

Roaldset said these diseases cannot be bred away with other purebreds from abroad due to an overall lack of genetic diversity.

The two breeds will eventually be led to extinction, she said. 

“And it’s going to be painful for them because they’re just going to get more and more diseases,” she said.

– ‘Puppy factories’ –

The January 31 court ruling has been appealed and has therefore not come into force yet.

But it delivered a shock to professional breeders.

“In the judgement it was said that the dogs are born with headaches, I cannot understand that,” says Lise Gran-Henriksen, who has been a breeder for 25 years, as she watches five of her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels frolic on the ice outside her Oslo home.

“If so, they would not be so happy. They are happy dogs that run around and look very healthy, and that’s what I think they are,” she insists.

Professional breeders readily admit that the two breeds do pose “challenges”, but say these can be overcome by selective breeding of individuals that meet certain requirements.

In addition, they note that the court ruling does not ban the ownership, sale or import of bulldogs or cavaliers — only their breeding.

Walking her English bulldog Oscar in an Oslo park, Anne Grethe Holen fears a rise in “undocumented dogs” from “puppy factories” abroad.

“Demand will not decline. And the dogs that are sold will be more sick,” she says.

“They won’t be subjected to any veterinary requirements and you won’t know anything about their pedigree,” she adds.

Meanwhile, the Animal Welfare Society says the future of the two breeds lies in crossbreeding them with other types of dogs to get rid of their genetic flaws.

“If the cavalier gets a slightly larger skull to fit their brain, it’s still… going to be the cutest dog in the world,” says Roaldset.

“And if the bulldog gets a little bit less wrinkly, a little bit longer snout and a better skeleton, it’s not going to be a horrible dog.

“It’s going to look a little bit different, but you can still call it a bulldog.”

In this article:Animal, dogs, Norway, Social
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Dominican Republic starts building concrete border wall with Haiti

The Dominican government began building a wall on Sunday that will cover almost half of its border with Haiti.

12 hours ago

Tech & Science

Plenty of chips? European boost to the computing sector

The funding includes investment in quantum technologies, which leverages the behaviors of sub-atomic particles.

14 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Neurotypical vs Neurodivergent — Aka missing the whole of humanity with simplistic definitions

Why should you fit any behavioral norm but your own?

24 hours ago
Ukrainians have been nervously watching for signs of an aproaching Russian invasion, stressed by a fierce information war Ukrainians have been nervously watching for signs of an aproaching Russian invasion, stressed by a fierce information war

World

Information war rages ahead of feared Russian invasion

The Russian TV reporter stands in a flak jacket and helmet near some army barracks. — "Are you ready," an off-camera voice asks him.

21 hours ago