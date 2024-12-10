Brazil’s Lula ‘stable’ after emergency surgery

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has undergone surgery for an 'intracranial hemorrhage' related to an October 19 fall when he hit his head - Copyright AFP/File Dante FERNANDEZ

Nelson ALMEIDA with Lucia LACURCIA in Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was in “stable” condition after emergency surgery for an “intracranial hemorrhage” and should leave hospital next week, his doctors said Tuesday.

Lula, 79, was transported overnight to Brazil’s top medical facility, the Hospital Sirio-Libanes in Sao Paulo, after experiencing headaches that medics found was related to a fall he suffered in October.

The leader of South America’s largest country was conscious after his operation and eating, the doctors told a news conference.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin had taken over Lula’s workload in the meantime.

The hemorrhage was linked to a fall Lula suffered on October 19, the hospital said. Lula had hit his head after falling in a bathroom at the presidential residence in the capital Brasilia and received several stitches.

After experiencing a headache on Monday, a medical examination in Brasilia found the intracranial hemorrhage.

Lula was swiftly transported to the Hospital Sirio-Libanes, where surgeons performed a trepanation — drilling into the skull to relieve pressure.

“The bleeding was between the brain and the dura mater membrane,” a thick protective layer under the skull, and was located on the left side, above the frontal lobe and the parietal lobe, said Marcos Stavale, a doctor on the medical team.

“The brain was decompressed and neurological functions were preserved,” he said.

“He didn’t have brain damage” from the emergency, added another doctor, Roberto Kalil.

– ‘Serious’ fall –

Back in October, Lula canceled a planned trip to Russia for a BRICS summit on medical advice following his fall, instead joining the meeting online.

He also failed to attend the United Nations COP29 climate summit in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, as planned.

Lula described his accident as “serious” at the time, during a telephone call with an official from his Workers’ Party that was shared on social media.

“I am fine, I had an accident, but it was my fault. It was serious but it did not affect any sensitive area,” Lula said in the call.

“I’m taking care of myself… The doctors said I had to wait at least three or four days to find out how much damage the blow had done,” Lula said.

Since then, the Brazilian leader has maintained a busy schedule, including last month hosting the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Brasilia.

Lula has frequently talked about his good health and has said he wants to “live to 120.”

But the Brazilian leader has faced other health issues in the past.

Lula underwent a successful hip operation in September 2023, which he hoped would put an end to pain that had become unbearable and put him “in a bad mood”.

He was also diagnosed with throat cancer in 2011, from which he recovered the following year after undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Lula, who led the country from 2003 to 2010, won another term in office when he defeated then far-right president Jair Bolsonaro in October 2022 elections after a hard-fought campaign.

He has not said whether he will run again in 2026 elections, telling CNN last month that “I’m going to think about 2026 in 2026.”

“It’s not the youth that’s going to solve the world governance problems. What’s going to solve the world governance problem is the competence of the ruler, the mindset of the ruler, the health of those,” Lula said.

“I will be willing to run again. But I hope it won’t be necessary. And I hope that we’ll have other candidates and so that we can have great political renovation in the country and in the world,” he added.