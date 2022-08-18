Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Brazil’s Bolsonaro gets in spat with heckler

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro got into an altercation Thursday with a social media personality who questioned and insulted him.
AFP

Published

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, seen here in May 2022, was caught on video grabbing a heckler by the shirt
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, seen here in May 2022, was caught on video grabbing a heckler by the shirt - Copyright AFP Dimitar DILKOFF
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, seen here in May 2022, was caught on video grabbing a heckler by the shirt - Copyright AFP Dimitar DILKOFF

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro got into an altercation Thursday with a social media personality who questioned and insulted him, grabbing the man by the shirt and arm after he called the leader a “bum.”

Video of the incident outside the presidential residence shows Bolsonaro clutching the heckler in an apparent attempt to grab his cell phone as the man filmed himself criticizing the far-right leader.

News site G1, which published the video, identified the man as Wilker Leao, a self-described lawyer, army corporal, politics junkie and military enthusiast with 127,000 followers on TikTok.

The incident happened outside the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia as a grinning Bolsonaro, looking casual in an untucked, short-sleeve blue shirt, greeted supporters who crowded around his waiting motorcade to take pictures with him.

Filming with his phone, Leao approached the president and asked why he had entered an alliance with a corruption-stained group of parties known as the “Centrao” and signed legislation restricting plea bargains, often used in anti-graft investigations.

An unidentified person pulled Leao away and threw him to the ground. Undeterred, Leao approached again, calling the president — who had gotten in his car — a “coward,” “bum” and “the Centrao’s sweetheart.”

Bolsonaro then exited the car and appeared to make a grab at Leao’s phone.

“Come here, I want to talk to you,” the president said, first grabbing Leao by the front of his football jersey, then clutching his left arm with both hands.

The president’s security detail then intervened and escorted Leao away.

Several minutes later, Bolsonaro allowed Leao to approach again — a line of bodyguards between them — and spoke briefly with him.

“I have to get things passed in Congress, right?” the president said, before returning to his car and leaving.

Neither Leao nor the president’s office immediately responded to requests for comment.

Bolsonaro, a 67-year-old ex-army captain, is running for reelection in October against leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010).

Leao, who regularly posts videos of himself asking hostile questions of both left- and right-wing supporters, said he was no fan of Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), either, calling them “bums” too.

In this article:Brazil, Internet, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian forces initially tried to capture Kharkiv early in their assault on Ukraine but were pushed back and have been shelling mostly northern residential districts of the city since Russian forces initially tried to capture Kharkiv early in their assault on Ukraine but were pushed back and have been shelling mostly northern residential districts of the city since

World

Russia strikes Kharkiv ahead of Erdogan, UN chief meeting with Zelensky

Russian strikes battered the northeast Ukraine region of Kharkiv Thursday, killing at least five people.

11 hours ago

Business

How to keep mortgage repayments down amid rising interest rates

For those on a variable-rate mortgage, such as a tracker or discounted deal, the impact is likely to be much faster.

24 hours ago
HSBC is facing pressure to spin off its Asian business HSBC is facing pressure to spin off its Asian business

Business

Ten empowering women who have raised over $1 billion in investments

All around the world, women in the engineering industry are inspiring more young females.

6 hours ago

Business

Asian markets drop as Fed minutes cause fresh rate hike woe

Markets dropped in Asia on Thursday following a sell-off in New York.

17 hours ago