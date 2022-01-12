Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Brazil's Bolsonaro downplays Omicron

President Jair Bolsonaro downplayed the Omicron coronavirus variant amid a surge in hard-hit Brazil.

Published

Brazil's Bolsonaro downplays Omicron
Covid-19 has claimed more than 620,000 lives in Brazil, a toll second only to the United States - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMAN
Covid-19 has claimed more than 620,000 lives in Brazil, a toll second only to the United States - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMAN

President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday downplayed the Omicron coronavirus variant amid a surge in hard-hit Brazil, ruling out new containment measures as he defended the pursuit of herd immunity through widespread infection.

In the country with the world’s second-highest Covid-19 death toll, Bolsonaro said the arrival of the Omicron variant posed little threat, even as experts warn of growing pressure on hospitals.

“Omicron has not killed anyone,” the coronavirus-skeptic president said after municipal authorities in the state of Goias announced the country’s first death due to the new variant.

“The person who died in Goias already had serious problems, notably with the lungs,” which is what killed them, Bolsonaro told the Gazeta Brazil news outlet.

Experts say the variant is already the most widespread in Brazil.

Bolsonaro cited provisional evidence of Omicron being more contagious but less deadly than some earlier variants.

“Some even say it is a vaccinating virus. Some smart and serious people, not aligned to the pharmaceutical industry, say Omicron is welcome and could herald the end the pandemic,” the far-right president added.

– Herd immunity –

He insisted that the Brazilian economy could not afford another lockdown, and defended the controversial approach of allowing people to get infected for so-called herd immunity against the virus to take root.

“Herd immunity is a reality. A person immunized with the virus has a lot more antibodies than a vaccinated person,” Bolsonaro insisted.

“Me, for example, I am not vaccinated and I am very well.”

Bolsonaro recovered from a coronavirus infection in July 2020, has said he will not get vaccinated, and has opposed health passes given to vaccinated people to access certain places as a breach of freedom.

In October, a Brazilian Senate commission approved a damning report that recommends criminal charges, including for crimes against humanity, be brought against the president for his Covid policies.

He has had social media posts deleted numerous times for spreading misinformation and inciting people to violate social distancing and mask-wearing policies.

Bolsonaro has suggested vaccines could turn people into “crocodiles,” and has endorsed the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment, despite scientific studies showing it does not work.

Covid-19 has claimed more than 620,000 lives in Brazil, a toll second only to the United States.

The health ministry said Tuesday the country had registered more than 70,700 new cases in 24 hours — a rate eight times higher than two weeks earlier.

At the deadliest peak of the pandemic last year, hospitals were pushed to the brink of collapse in many areas and the daily death toll at one point exceeded 4,000.

The vast country of 213 million people was slow to start its vaccination campaign under a president who had minimized Covid-19 as a “little flu.”

In this article:bolsonaro, Brazil, omicron, pandemic response
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Pacific Northwest prepares for another atmospheric river

The atmospheric river moving in this week will stay tilted to the north, mainly impacting Washington state and Vancouver Island, BC.

1 hour ago
Report lists 670 European firms with links to Israel settlements Report lists 670 European firms with links to Israel settlements

World

Crime wave grips Arabs in Israel 'by the throat'

Sami Abu Shamsia's wrists were swathed in bandages covering wounds he says were inflicted by mobsters who kidnapped him.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ocean temperatures in 2021 were the highest ever recorded

Ocean temperatures in 2021 were “the hottest ever recorded by humans,” according to a report.

14 hours ago
North Korea says Kim Jong Un oversaw hypersonic missile test North Korea says Kim Jong Un oversaw hypersonic missile test

World

North Korea's Kim urges more 'military muscle' after hypersonic missile test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches Tuesday's missile test through binoculars - Copyright AFP WILLIAM WESTCat BartonKim Jong Un personally oversaw the successful...

18 hours ago