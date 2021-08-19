Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Brazil's Bolsonaro blocking critics on social media: HRW

Published

Brazil's Bolsonaro blocking critics on social media: HRW
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) and his Communication Minister Fabio Faria attended the launch event of the Week of Communication at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on May 5, 2021 - Copyright AFP Nicholas Kamm
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) and his Communication Minister Fabio Faria attended the launch event of the Week of Communication at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on May 5, 2021 - Copyright AFP Nicholas Kamm

Human Rights Watch accused Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Thursday of violating the right to free speech by blocking critics on social media, where the far-right leader maintains a heavy presence.

At least 176 journalists, lawmakers, influencers, ordinary citizens and others deemed critical of the president have had their access to his accounts blocked, mostly on Twitter, the New York-based rights group said in a report.

Bolsonaro “is trying to rid his social media accounts of people and institutions that disagree with him and turn them into spaces where only applause is allowed, part of a broader effort to silence or marginalize critics,” HRW’s Brazil director, Maria Laura Canineu, said in a statement.

The group noted that in the United States, an appeals court ruled in 2019 that Bolsonaro’s political role model, then-president Donald Trump, could not block critics from his Twitter account because that violated their constitutional right to free speech.

Bolsonaro, who has built his political brand largely around his fiery social media screeds, has around seven million followers on Twitter, 14 million on Facebook  — where he hosts a weekly live address — and 18.6 million on Instagram.

Human Rights Watch said Bolsonaro was also violating the right of access to information of those concerned.

It said it is itself among the organizations blocked by Bolsonaro, along with leading online news site UOL, investigative site The Intercept Brasil and fellow rights group Amnesty International.

Brazilian Communications Minister Fabio Faria said it was the president’s right to block people.

“Official government accounts are one thing, but Jair Bolsonaro’s personal, individual accounts are another,” he said.

Bolsonaro claims his own right to free speech is regularly violated on social media, where he has had posts deleted on grounds of spreading fake news.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Teenager takes to the skies on round-the-world record bid

Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford took her ultralight sports plane into the skies on the first leg of flight around the world.

24 hours ago

Business

Chip crunch forces Toyota to cut Sept production by 40%: report

Toyota will cut auto production by 40 percent in September as the global chip shortage hits its supply chain.

5 hours ago
Kristin Thorne Kristin Thorne

Entertainment

Kristin Thorne is honored with the ‘Excellence in Newscasting Award’ at the Long Island International Film Expo

Newscaster Kristin Thorne has a major reason to be proud. She was honored with the "Excellence in Newscasting Award" at the 2021 Long Island...

22 hours ago

Life

China villagers learn to live with the elephant in the room

Ma Mingliang rarely encountered wild elephants while growing up in southwestern China.

18 hours ago