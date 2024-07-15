Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Brazil police mount new operation in Rio favelas

AFP

Published

A Military Police officer patrols a street in the Cidade de Deus (City of God) favela inRio de Janeiro
A Military Police officer patrols a street in the Cidade de Deus (City of God) favela inRio de Janeiro - Copyright AFP/File Rebecca DROKE
A Military Police officer patrols a street in the Cidade de Deus (City of God) favela inRio de Janeiro - Copyright AFP/File Rebecca DROKE

Some 2,000 police were deployed Monday to ten favelas in Rio de Janeiro to crack down on conflict between narcos and militias, authorities said.

One of the favelas concerned is Cidade de Deus — made famous in the 2002 movie City of God —  where AFP journalists noted a strong police presence from dawn.

“There is no place that public authorities cannot enter. We are working to restore order,” Rio state governor Claudio Castro told a press conference.

Police raids are common in the favelas, which are poor, densely populated communities with a vibrant culture but high levels of insecurity due to the presence of drug traffickers and paramilitary militias.

Security experts criticize the police operations, which often end in gunfights and have an outsized impact on the local population, while barely making a dent against gangs.

The open-ended operation launched Monday aims to “end the war between drug trafficking and militias in this area of western Rio,” the governor said.

He said the Comando Vermelho drug trafficking cartel, the most powerful in the Rio region, had been trying to “recover territories from the militias” in the area.

The militias first formed around four decades ago when former police officers and soldiers banded together to offer protection from violent drug cartels.

They then transformed into powerful criminal organizations that control large swathes of the city, extorting money from residents and venturing into drug and arms trafficking.

In this article:Brasil, criminalidad, narcotráfico, policia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

According to research by a UK-based non-profit, online abuse against women in Ethiopia is forcing them to restrict their involvement in public life, both on and offline According to research by a UK-based non-profit, online abuse against women in Ethiopia is forcing them to restrict their involvement in public life, both on and offline

Tech & Science

Russian created AI bots discovered seeking to interfere with the US election

AI and election interference: As we approach election season, we can expect more and more of this.

20 hours ago
On the so-called dark web, providers of ransomware services and support pitch their products openly On the so-called dark web, providers of ransomware services and support pitch their products openly

Business

Evolve Bank suffers ransomware attack

Evolve Bank has disclosed a ransomware attack from infamous ransomware gang, LockBit.

8 hours ago
A police bomb squad car was seen driving towards the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected shooter of former US president Donald Trump, as the FBI investigates the incident. A police bomb squad car was seen driving towards the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected shooter of former US president Donald Trump, as the FBI investigates the incident.

World

‘Quiet’, ‘lonely’ – the suspected Trump shooter

A police bomb squad car was seen driving towards the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected shooter of former US president Donald Trump,...

21 hours ago
A view of the convention floor and stage ahead of the 2024 Republican Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin A view of the convention floor and stage ahead of the 2024 Republican Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

World

Pressure cooker: Milwaukee braces for Trump convention

The lakeside municipality in battleground Wisconsin finds itself in the eye of a political and security maelstrom.

22 hours ago