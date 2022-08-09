Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Brazil fears a return to a dictatorship as ‘deranged’ Bolsonaro falls on polls

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday denied having any intention of carrying out a coup if he loses October’s election.

Published

A file photo of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro giving a speech on June 7 2022
A file photo of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro giving a speech on June 7 2022 - Copyright POOL/AFP Brook MITCHELL
A file photo of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro giving a speech on June 7 2022 - Copyright POOL/AFP Brook MITCHELL

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday denied having any intention of carrying out a coup if he loses October’s election. But amid fears of exactly that happening, many voters are keeping their eyes open for any shenanigans.

Efforts by Bolsonaro to turn an Independence Day military parade on Sept. 7 into a political event, less than a month before the presidential election, have raised concerns he may use the military to compensate for his sagging popularity, reports Reuters.

Bolsonaro, who is running second in the polls, said, “I’m not afraid of losing the election. I’m not worried about it,” he said in an interview on the Flow Podcast. “If I wanted to pull off a coup I wouldn’t say anything.”

Bolsonaro did raise suspicions about the voting system in the interview, echoing an argument he has often repeated. “What we want is transparency, because my reputation out there is of a coup plotter, of not wanting to accept the result of the elections,” he said.

And then there is the comment Bolsonaro made in May, or actually shouted, according to Vanessa Barbara, who wrote an opinion piece on the Brazilian President.

“By God above,” he declared to an audience of businesspeople in May, “I’ll never be arrested.” As he spends “more than half” of his time dealing with lawsuits, he surely feels well armed against arrest. But there’s desperation in his defiance. The fate of the former Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez, who was recently sentenced to prison for allegedly orchestrating a coup, hangs heavy in the air, writes Barbara.

I found this interesting because Donald Trump has said something similar to that a couple of years ago, a reference to how brazen he could be and still not be arrested. “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” Trump remarked at a campaign stop at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa. “It’s, like, incredible.”

And the bottom line is simple – Bolsonaro has good reason to be afraid of going to prison. In fact, it’s getting hard to keep track of all the charges against the president and his government.

In this article:Coup, Donald trump, Jair Bolsonaro, P)resident of Brazil, using military, voting system
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Business

Markets struggle as strong US jobs boost Fed rate hike bets

All eyes are now on the release this week of US July inflation data, which is expected to show a slight slowdown from June.

2 hours ago
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing

Business

Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style

Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs.

11 hours ago

Business

In New York, renters desperate as soaring rents exacerbate housing crisis

Renting in New York has long been a struggle, but recently costs have skyrocketed, jumping an average 20.4 percent in the second quarter.

14 hours ago

World

Trump says Florida home ‘raided’ by FBI

Former US president Donald Trump said Monday that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents.

17 hours ago