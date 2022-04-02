Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Brazil drops Covid test for vaccinated travelers

Brazil loosened its pandemic restrictions for international travelers ending its Covid-19 test requirement for vaccinated passengers.

Published

In this photo taken on March 30, 2021 people wearing face masks queue for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Brazilian town of Duque de Caixas
In this photo taken on March 30, 2021 people wearing face masks queue for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Brazilian town of Duque de Caixas - Copyright AFP Asif HASSAN
In this photo taken on March 30, 2021 people wearing face masks queue for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Brazilian town of Duque de Caixas - Copyright AFP Asif HASSAN

Brazil loosened its pandemic restrictions for international travelers Saturday, ending its Covid-19 test requirement for vaccinated passengers and scrapping a lengthy health questionnaire.

Travelers will now only be required to present proof of vaccination on arrival in the country, according to new regulations published late Friday in the government gazette, following a recommendation to the same effect from federal health regulator Anvisa last week.

Proof of vaccination is not required for Brazilians or foreigners with residency in Brazil. Unvaccinated travelers will have to present a negative Covid-19 test dated no more than one day before departure.

But under the new regulation they will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days.

The country also dropped Anvisa’s pandemic health questionnaire for travelers, which had been required since December 2020.

Brazil has been among the countries hit hardest by Covid-19, which has claimed more than 660,000 lives in the country — second only to the United States.

But the number of infections and deaths has fallen dramatically as the South American country has ramped up immunization, with nearly 75 percent of its 212 million people now fully vaccinated.

Brazil’s average daily Covid-19 death toll has fallen to around 200, from more than 3,000 at the height of the crisis a year ago.

In this article:Brazil, Health, Travel, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Tales of Russian behavior are hideous, and now verified — What’s going to be done about it?

The charred remains of a husband and wife north of Kyiv are pretty unambiguous testimony to Russian presence.

11 hours ago
Server room Server room

Tech & Science

Q&A: Electro-optic polymers herald a new age of ultra-fast communication

Imagine if the speed of data passing through the Internet doubled. What would it do for your bandwidth availability at home if it tripled?

21 hours ago

Business

World’s biggest cryptocurrency hack sends shockwaves

The last few months of 2021 saw cyber criminals steal nearly $200 million worth of cryptocurrency.

11 hours ago
Irpin used to be a smart commuter town in the pine forests on Kyiv's northwestern edge Irpin used to be a smart commuter town in the pine forests on Kyiv's northwestern edge

World

Apocalyptic price of Ukraine’s victory in Irpin

"Fascists!" rages Bogdan, 58, as he and his friends walk a dog through a deserted town centre that is free of shelling for the...

19 hours ago