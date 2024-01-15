Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Brazil drag queen fights hate with children’s stories

AFP

Published

Brazilian drag queen Helena Black, played by Sao Paulo actor and art teacher Paulo Reis, performing in the southeastern city of Sao Jose dos Campos
Brazilian drag queen Helena Black, played by Sao Paulo actor and art teacher Paulo Reis, performing in the southeastern city of Sao Jose dos Campos - Copyright AFP Nelson ALMEIDA
Brazilian drag queen Helena Black, played by Sao Paulo actor and art teacher Paulo Reis, performing in the southeastern city of Sao Jose dos Campos - Copyright AFP Nelson ALMEIDA
Luján Scarpinelli

Wearing heavy makeup and a fuchsia wig, Brazilian drag queen Helena Black is acting out a story for a rapt group of children — but this is not your typical fairytale.

“The princess’ true love was not Prince Febo, nor any other man: it was the seamstress,” the performer tells the young listeners at a community center in Sao Jose dos Campos, outside Sao Paulo.

“Helena Black” is the creation of art teacher and actor Paulo Reis, 40, a self-described marginalized, black, gay man who wanted an innovative way to fight homophobia in Brazil, a country where anti-LGBTQ prejudice can run deep.

Pacing the room, Reis uses dolls and voices to perform the story, adapted from a children’s book by Brazilian author Janaina Leslao.

It veers from the stereotypical princess tale — but keeps the happy ending.

“And people from all the neighboring kingdoms came to the wedding: some out of friendship, and others out of curiosity to see two women getting married,” Reis concludes.

The audience bursts into applause.

“Children aren’t born prejudiced, homophobic or racist. They only learn it from adults,” Reis told AFP.

– Beyond drag shows –

Brazil tops the list of the most violent countries in the world for trans people, with 100 murdered in the year through September 2023, according to rights group Transgender Europe, which monitored 35 countries.

Reis has been performing LGBTQ themed stories for children and adults since 2017, taking his act to cultural centers and libraries across Brazil.

Sao Paulo, Brazil’s economic capital, sponsored the initiative, dubbed, “Mommy, there’s a drag queen telling stories!”

“People think a man dressed as a woman has to be trivial, but a drag queen can also occupy spaces beyond night clubs and sexualized jobs,” Reis says.

He calls his performances “a political act of resistance” in the face of prejudice.

Vanesa Marques, a 44-year-old artisan, attended with her young daughter in Guarulhos, near Sao Paulo.

“I was curious, but as a Catholic, I was a little worried,” she says.

But “I broke through my prejudices, and (the event) introduced my daughter to LGBT issues with the same message I want to teach her: we have to love each other, regardless of our preferences, race or religion.”

The coordinator of the community center in Sao Jose dos Campos, Roberval Rodolfo de Oliveira, says programming like Reis’s act helps “enlist children as agents of peace against violence.”

“It’s also an opportunity to display the artistic talents of people who are often excluded,” he says.

His response to those who dislike the choice of programming: “Making people uncomfortable is an inherent part of art.”

– Libraries, oil refinery –

Reis has also taken his message to the corporate sector.

He once performed “The Princess and the Seamstress” for workers at an oil refinery operated by state-run company Petrobras.

“It was a good experience to be able to tell an LGBTQ story to a mainly male audience, in a typically heterosexual environment,” he says.

He now dreams of taking his show to the screen.

That would help ensure that “Brazil doesn’t just ignore another gay black artist… like it usually does,” he says.

In this article:Brazil, Culture, Gender
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Supporters of former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump carry placards as they brave frigid, sub-zero temperatures to attend a rally in Indianola, Iowa, on January 14, 2024 Supporters of former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump carry placards as they brave frigid, sub-zero temperatures to attend a rally in Indianola, Iowa, on January 14, 2024

World

US presidential election heats up as frigid Iowa tests Trump

Supporters of former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump carry placards as they brave frigid, sub-zero temperatures to attend a rally in...

12 hours ago

Business

Q&A: How lease accounting is aiding many property managers

With leases now being represented on the balance sheet, these agreements are a priority to the Office of Finance – this critical shift has...

16 hours ago
A Gulfstream G650 private jet takes off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as seen from El Segundo, California; Oxfam is calling for a progressive climate policy that taxes the wealthiest carbon emitters at a higher rate A Gulfstream G650 private jet takes off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as seen from El Segundo, California; Oxfam is calling for a progressive climate policy that taxes the wealthiest carbon emitters at a higher rate

Business

World’s richest five men double fortune since 2020: Oxfam

Yet since 2020, nearly five billion people worldwide have grown poorer, Oxfam said.

13 hours ago
People gathered in Tel Aviv to mark the 100th day after an unprecedented attack by Hamas fighters on Israel that triggered war with the Palestinian militant movement People gathered in Tel Aviv to mark the 100th day after an unprecedented attack by Hamas fighters on Israel that triggered war with the Palestinian militant movement

World

Israelis dance, sing, pray for Gaza hostages on 100th day of war

People gathered in Tel Aviv to mark the 100th day after an unprecedented attack by Hamas fighters on Israel that triggered war with the...

21 hours ago