Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Brazil challenger Lula says Neymar supports Bolsonaro over debt woes

AFP

Published

Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the frontrunner ahead of a October 30 presidential runoff battle
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the frontrunner ahead of a October 30 presidential runoff battle - Copyright AFP/File Miguel SCHINCARIOL
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the frontrunner ahead of a October 30 presidential runoff battle - Copyright AFP/File Miguel SCHINCARIOL

Brazilian presidential candidate Lula da Silva criticised football star Neymar’s support of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, accusing the player of being motivated by a debt “pardon”. 

Last month, Neymar endorsed hardline conservative Bolsonaro as he fights to win reelection in his October 30 runoff battle against leftist ex-leader Lula.

“Neymar has the right to choose whoever he wants to be president. I think he is afraid that if I win the election I will find out what Bolsonaro pardoned from his income tax debt,” Lula said in a YouTube interview on Tuesday.

“I think that’s why he’s afraid of me,” Lula added, laughing, when asked about Neymar’s support for the president.

Expectations of a close contest have pushed both sides to intensify their attacks before the runoff, with Lula the frontrunner after the first-round election on October 2.

“Obviously, Bolsonaro made a deal with (Neymar’s) father. He now has an income tax problem in Spain,” Lula said, alluding to a favorable ruling the player obtained in a tax evasion trial in Brazil, as well as the charges he faces in Barcelona for alleged irregularities in his 2013 club transfer. 

Lula added that it was ultimately a problem for the country’s tax collection agency, and not him.

This week, Lula secured the backing of another football legend. 

Former Brazilian player and Paris Saint-Germain star Rai gave Lula a silent shout-out at a gala awards ceremony in Paris, mentioning his country’s elections before flashing an “L” sign with his right hand.

Lula has 53 percent of the vote heading into the October 30 runoff, to 47 percent for Bolsonaro, according to a poll released Friday by the Datafolha institute.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Experts and residents believe air pollution contributes to higher rates of cancer and respiratory disease in Zouk Mikael Experts and residents believe air pollution contributes to higher rates of cancer and respiratory disease in Zouk Mikael

World

‘Close the windows’: Lebanon power plant sparks cancer fears

Experts and residents believe air pollution contributes to higher rates of cancer and respiratory disease in Zouk Mikael - Copyright AFP JOSEPH EIDJonathan SAWAYAAfter...

5 hours ago

Tech & Science

Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils more electric vehicle prototypes

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn unveiled two more electric vehicle prototypes on Tuesday, including a pickup truck.

16 hours ago

Business

Businesses need a modern ‘insurance plan’ for technological recovery

The chances that you will be hit by a ransomware attack are increasing.

5 hours ago
The software draws on an artificial intelligence dialogue system dubbed 'Buddhabot' The software draws on an artificial intelligence dialogue system dubbed 'Buddhabot'

Business

‘Hey Buddha’: Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool

What is the meaning of happiness? Why not ask AI Buddha, a tool made by Japanese researchers that brings spiritual guidance.

21 hours ago