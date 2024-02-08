Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes ‘coup’

AFP

Published

Brazilian former president Jair Bolsonaro will surrender his passport amid ongoing probes over the January 8, 2023 invastion of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court
Brazilian former president Jair Bolsonaro will surrender his passport amid ongoing probes over the January 8, 2023 invastion of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court - Copyright AFP/File Sergio Lima
Brazilian former president Jair Bolsonaro will surrender his passport amid ongoing probes over the January 8, 2023 invastion of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court - Copyright AFP/File Sergio Lima
Ramon SAHMKOW

Brazilian police carried out dozens of raids Thursday targeting suspects accused of orchestrating an invasion of the seat of power last year, including far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, whose lawyer confirmed he would surrender his passport.

Federal police said they were carrying out numerous search and seizure operations and executing four arrest warrants in an effort to target a “criminal organization involved in the attempted coup” — a reference to Bolsonaro supporters’ invasion of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court on January 8, 2023.

The raids were authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who also ordered that multiple suspects be suspended from public duties and surrender their passports within 24 hours.

That included Bolsonaro, whose lawyer and adviser Fabio Wajngarten confirmed in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that the former leader would comply with the order.

Four army generals were also targeted in the raids, including Bolsonaro’s former defense minister and vice presidential candidate Walter Braga Netto and one of the ex-president’s closest advisers, Augusto Heleno.

The riots came one week after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s inauguration following a narrow election win in October 2022 over Bolsonaro, who served as president from 2019 to 2022.

Tens of thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the halls of power, trashing the premises and calling for the military to oust veteran leftist Lula, alleging, without evidence, that the election was stolen.

– ‘Story of alleged fraud’ –

Police said the suspected coup organizers “spread a story of alleged fraud in the 2022 elections, with a false account of vulnerabilities in the electronic voting system.”

They subsequently acted to “finance the overthrow of the democratic rule of law through a coup d’etat, with support from members of the military with knowledge of special forces tactics,” police said.

Bolsonaro, who was in the United States at the time of the riots, has repeatedly denied responsibility.

The former president faces numerous investigations of alleged corruption and abuse of office stemming from his time in power.

In June, electoral authorities barred the former army captain from running for public office for eight years over his unproven fraud allegations against Brazil’s voting system.

His inner circle has also been caught up in an investigation into allegations of illegal spying on his perceived opponents and other political figures.

Last month, police raided the Bolsonaros’ vacation home in Angra dos Reis, outside Rio de Janeiro, in an operation targeting the former president’s son Carlos, a Rio city councilor, in connection with that investigation.

In this article:Brazil, Police, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Robbie Amell and Andrea Bang in 'Float' Robbie Amell and Andrea Bang in 'Float'

Entertainment

Review: Robbie Amell and Andrea Bang star in the movie ‘Float’

Actors Robbie Amell and Andrea Bang star in the new Lionsgate film "Float."

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

New consortium seeks to tackle rising global cases of malaria

Vivax malaria is transmitted rapidly from person to person by mosquitoes; a single infection can result in repeated disease episodes.

19 hours ago
The overall US trade gap narrowed to its smallest in three years in 2023, according to government data The overall US trade gap narrowed to its smallest in three years in 2023, according to government data

Business

US trade gap narrows in 2023 to smallest in three years

The US trade deficit narrowed in 2023 to the smallest in three years, according to government data released Wednesday.

24 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Workplace surveillance — The marriage of paranoia and idiocy

Workplace surveillance reflects a culture of almost psychotic distrust.

10 hours ago