Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bolivian ex-president accuses govt of ignoring dialogue offer

AFP

Published

Former president Evo Morales (R) holds a hunger strike in Bolivia's Cochabamba department on November 3, 2024
Former president Evo Morales (R) holds a hunger strike in Bolivia's Cochabamba department on November 3, 2024 - Copyright AFP FERNANDO CARTAGENA
Former president Evo Morales (R) holds a hunger strike in Bolivia's Cochabamba department on November 3, 2024 - Copyright AFP FERNANDO CARTAGENA

Former president Evo Morales on Sunday accused Bolivia’s government of ignoring his request for dialogue over protests by his supporters in which 200 soldiers have been taken hostage.

Morales made the accusation on his second day of a hunger strike, which he launched demanding the government negotiate with him.

“I asked for immediate dialogue… and the government’s response was to arrest… comrades and take them to La Paz,” he said in a brief interview with AFP.

Morales’s supporters began blocking roads starting last month to prevent his arrest on what the ex-leader calls trumped-up rape charges aimed at thwarting his political comeback.

Then on Friday his supporters took more than 200 military personnel hostage in the central Chapare province, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Separately, police arrested 66 people, adding to the dozens who have been apprehended since the roadblocks began on October 14.

Close presidential aide Maria Nela Prada said said Saturday that the state ombudsman’s office is managing a dialogue.

The government agrees to talk but only “to address issues that concern the executive branch and not other state bodies,” she said.

Morales, 65, was in office from 2006-2019, when he resigned under a cloud after elections marked by fraud.

Despite being barred from running again, Morales wants to challenge President Luis Arce, his former ally, for the nomination of the left-wing MAS party in elections next August.

Prosecutors meanwhile have announced Morales is under investigation on suspicion of statutory rape, human trafficking and human smuggling over his alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl in 2015.

In 2016, the girl gave birth to a daughter, whom Morales is accused of fathering.

Morales, who has holed up in the rural Chapare region, has called the accusations a lie.

In this article:bolivie, Manifestation, politique
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Switzerland lags far behind most wealthy nations in restricting tobacco advertising Switzerland lags far behind most wealthy nations in restricting tobacco advertising

Business

Op-Ed: Tobacco wars — Prohibition fails again, nothing is solved, and crime gets rich

This is the epitome of a no-brainer, and it’s just too hard.

20 hours ago
A student sits beneath packed shelves at the Hazrat Shah Waliullah public library A student sits beneath packed shelves at the Hazrat Shah Waliullah public library

Business

Fading literature: Delhi’s famed Urdu Bazaar on last legs

A student sits beneath packed shelves at the Hazrat Shah Waliullah public library - Copyright AFP Sajjad HUSSAINAishwarya KUMAR and Abhaya SRIVASTAVAIn the bustling...

18 hours ago

Life

Britain’s most and least knowledgeable new drivers: Revealed

The UK’s driving theory tests have been consistently updated since 2007, introducing new question styles.

23 hours ago
Robert Downey Jr. in 'McNeal' Robert Downey Jr. in 'McNeal'

Entertainment

Review: Robert Downey Jr. tackles AI in Broadway show ‘McNeal’ at Lincoln Center

Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer") stars in the Broadway show "McNeal," which is being performed at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at New York's Lincoln Center.

23 hours ago