Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bolivia opposition increases demands against government

Published

Bolivian President Luis Arce is facing new demands from the opposition - Copyright AFP Jorge BERNAL

Bolivia’s opposition on Monday stepped up its demands on leftist President Luis Arce with a call for the repeal of more laws after a week of protests.

The opposition mayor’s office in the capital La Paz, civil organizations and a powerful retail sector trade union met to demand the annulment of regulations approved by the Arce government this year, including a development plan which they say ignores the powers of local mayors, regional governments and public universities.

La Paz mayor Ivan Arias read out the new demands at the meeting and said it was agreed a march would be held in the capital on Wednesday.

The meeting, held at the premises of the local government, was harassed by officials who threw eggs and tomatoes at the front of the building. 

Tensions rose with the arrival of more government supporters, and police used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The opposition and union of retail traders last week launched protests against a law on money laundering, which Arce decided to repeal.

The bill would have allowed the government to investigate the assets of any citizen without a court order and would have forced lawyers and journalists to reveal client information.

The protesters also demanded that the government bring back a legislative regulation that requires some laws and appointments to be approved by two-thirds of Congress, forcing the administration to negotiate with the opposition.

In Santa Cruz, the economic capital of Bolivia and a stronghold of the opposition, a blockade of the streets remained in force. Roads were also closed off in other cities such as Sucre, Cochabamba and Potosi.

Meanwhile, pro-government unions of farmers, miners and indigenous people announced they would hold a march to La Paz to defend Arce’s administration.

The leader of the country’s largest union, Juan Carlos Huarachi, accused the opposition of seeking “to destabilize the government.”

Bolivia has been wracked by political crisis since the resignation of socialist president Evo Morales in November 2019 following weeks of protest at his controversial re-election to an unconstitutional fourth term.

His party is back in power following the 2020 election victory of his protege Arce, who has vowed to punish those he accuses of staging a coup against Morales.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

HSBC to exit US retail banking sector HSBC to exit US retail banking sector

Business

Thanksgiving: ‘Tis the season for a cyberattack

If we assume ransomware will get in this means we should place greater attention on being able to recover quickly without paying the ransom.

20 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Michael Flynn’s remark on religion is one more reason to dump Trump

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said former national security adviser Michael Flynn provides new reasons to question Trump's intelligence.

16 hours ago
Finance takes centre stage at UN climate talks Finance takes centre stage at UN climate talks

Tech & Science

Nations reach a contentious compromise on climate agreement at COP26

Nearly 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive.

20 hours ago
US warns of 'growing risks' for business in blow to Hong Kong US warns of 'growing risks' for business in blow to Hong Kong

Business

Business technology 2022: Over confidence will let many firms down

Altering world of work introduces new risk factors, such as seeking to secure the hybrid workplace.

18 hours ago