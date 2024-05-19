Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Body of second missing Mongolian climber found on Everest

AFP

Published

Rescuers found the body of a second Mongolian climber who went missing on Mount Everest, confirming the second fatality on the world's highest peak this mountaineering season
Rescuers found the body of a second Mongolian climber who went missing on Mount Everest, confirming the second fatality on the world's highest peak this mountaineering season - Copyright AFP Purnima SHRESTHA
Rescuers found the body of a second Mongolian climber who went missing on Mount Everest, confirming the second fatality on the world's highest peak this mountaineering season - Copyright AFP Purnima SHRESTHA

Rescuers found the body of a second Mongolian climber who went missing on Mount Everest, expedition organisers said Sunday, confirming the second fatality on the world’s highest peak this mountaineering season.

Usukhjargal Tsedendamba, 53, and Purevsuren Lkhagvajav, 31, were last in contact Sunday evening from Camp 4, which is situated less than a kilometre (0.6 miles) below the summit.

Tsedendamba’s body was found around an altitude of 8,600 metres (28,215 feet) on Friday morning after days of search and rescue operations that had been hampered by bad weather.

“The second body was also found on Friday, but needed verification. We confirmed it was him yesterday,” Pemba Sherpa of 8k Expeditions, which organised the duo’s climbing permits and base camp stay, told AFP.

“We are trying to bring the bodies down.”

Four guides had been sent for their search and rescue.

Lkhagvajav’s body was found near an area called the balcony, a small platform at an elevation of around 8,400 metres (27,560 feet).

Sherpa said that two men were climbing without guides and that their walkie-talkie had been found in their tent.

Nepal’s tourism department said in a statement on Tuesday that another team had spotted the pair “heading towards Everest’s summit” on Monday morning.

Hundreds of climbers have flocked to Nepal — home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks — for summits in the spring climbing season when temperatures are warmer and winds are typically calm.

Nepal has issued more than 900 permits for its mountains this year, including 419 for Everest, earning more than $5 million in royalties.

Around 80 climbers have already reached the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) summit of Everest after a rope-fixing team reached the peak last month.

Two climbers have died on nearby Makalu, the world’s fifth-highest peak, this year.

French climber Johnny Saliba, 60, died at an altitude of 8,120 metres (26,640 feet) during his summit push last week. 

A 53-year-old Nepali guide died on the same peak last week while descending from the summit. 

In this article:Accident, Mongolia, Mountaineering, Nepal
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

OpenAI's ChatGPT is coming under greater regulatory scrutiny OpenAI's ChatGPT is coming under greater regulatory scrutiny

Business

OpenAI team devoted to future risks left leaderless

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever and "superalignment" team co-leader Jan Leike announced their departures from the ChatGPT-maker this week.

7 hours ago

Tech & Science

Mud bricks to smart concrete: Where are building materials headed next?

Smart concrete is an umbrella term which covers a number of different forms of concrete.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Study: Social connections spread different gut bacteria

We were surprised to find that different gut microbes spread through social contacts and shared environments.

6 hours ago
Stephen Huszar in 'Everything Puppies' Stephen Huszar in 'Everything Puppies'

Entertainment

Stephen Huszar talks about his Hallmark movie ‘Everything Puppies’

Canadian actor Stephen Huszar chatted about his new Hallmark movie "Everything Puppies."

24 hours ago