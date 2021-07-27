Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bodies of three missing climbers spotted on Pakistan's K2

Published

Bodies of three missing climbers spotted on Pakistan's K2
An artist puts the final touches to a portrait of Pakistan climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara in February after he went missing while scaling K2 - Copyright AFP/File Rizwan TABASSUM
An artist puts the final touches to a portrait of Pakistan climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara in February after he went missing while scaling K2 - Copyright AFP/File Rizwan TABASSUM

The bodies of three mountaineers who died during a winter expedition on Pakistan’s K2 have been found months after they went missing while scaling the world’s second-highest peak, officials said Tuesday.

The remains of Pakistani mountaineering legend Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were spotted Monday near “the bottleneck” — a narrow gully just hundreds of metres from the summit. 

“We are now focusing on a strategy to bring the bodies to a point from where they could be airlifted,” Ayaz Shagri, an official with the Alpine Club of Pakistan, told AFP.

“The bodies of the mountaineers are intact and frozen,” Shagri added, saying the climbers’ remains were at an altitude of 7,800 metres (25,600 feet).

“It is very difficult to bring the dead bodies down from this high altitude,” said Karrar Haidri, also from the Alpine Club, adding that the military was helping with the operation.

The trio lost contact with K2’s base camp in early February, sparking a massive rescue effort that included military helicopters and planes.

Sadpara’s son Sajid is in the team coordinating the recovery effort, Shagri added.

The discovery of the bodies followed the death on Sunday of Scottish climber Rick Allen, who was killed after being hit by an avalanche.

With Pakistan’s borders open and few other places to go due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s summer climbing season is attracting a large number of alpinists.

Known as “the savage mountain”, K2 has harsh conditions — winds can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (124 miles per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).

Unlike the world’s highest peak Mount Everest, which has been scaled by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is much less travelled.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Key UN climate science talks open amid floods, fires

Nearly 200 nations start online negotiations Monday to validate a UN science report.

10 hours ago

Life

Major medical groups call for mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for all healthcare workers

Amid pushbacks against requiring coronavirus vaccinations for cruise ships and NFL players, there is now a new lobby for mandatory vaccination.

5 hours ago

Business

Health related patient data emerges on the dark web

There is a lot in the news about cyberattacks and the risks. Ireland has a case in point, with personal data appearing on the...

5 hours ago
Philippines' Duterte hails drug war but says 'long way' to go Philippines' Duterte hails drug war but says 'long way' to go

World

Philippines' Duterte hails drug war but says 'long way' to go

It was the sixth and last State of the Nation address for Rodrigo Duterte - Copyright POOL/AFP JAM STA ROSAMikhail Flores and Cecil MorellaPhilippine...

22 hours ago