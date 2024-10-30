Bodies found as torrential rains slam Spain

Emergency services rescued scores of people in Alora in Andalusia in southern Spain after a river overflowed. - Copyright AFP JORGE GUERRERO

Several bodies have been recovered by emergency service workers in Spain’s eastern region of Valencia after torrential rains triggered flash floods, the head of the regional government said Wednesday.

“We can confirm that some bodies have already been found,” Carlos Mazon told reporters, adding authorities could not give further details until relatives had been informed.

Heavy rains lashed much of eastern and southern Spain on Tuesday, flooding streets wih muddy water and disrupting rail and air travel.

Images shot by residents with smartphones and broadcast on Spanish TV showed raging waters washing away cars and flooding into buildings.

Officials said on Tuesday that at least seven people were missing — a truck driver in the Valencia region and six people in the town of Letur in the eastern province of Albacete.

Emergency services workers backed by drones would work through the night to look for the missing in Letur, the central government’s representative in Castilla-La Mancha, Milagros Tolon, told Spanish public television station TVE.

“The priority is to find these people,” she added.

– Crisis committee –

Spain central government set up a crisis committee which met for the first time late Tuesday to overlook the response to the storm.

“I am closely following with concern the reports on missing persons and the damage caused by the storm in recent hours,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X, urging people to follow the advice of the authorities.

“Be very careful and avoid unnecessary trips,” he added.

Valencia city hall said all school classes and sports events were suspended on Wednesday, and parks would remain closed.

Twelve flights that were due to land at Valencia airport were diverted to other cities in Spain due to the heavy rain and strong winds, Spanish airport operator Aena said.

Another 10 flights that were due to depart or arrive at the airport were cancelled.

National rail infrastructure operator ADIF said it had suspended all rail services in the Valencia region “until the situation returns to normal for the safety of passengers”.

High-speed trains between Madrid and the city of Valencia will be suspended until “at least” 10 am on Wednesday due to the effects of the storm, it added.

A high-speed train with 276 passengers derailed in the southern region of Andalusia, although no one was injured, the regional government said in a statement.

Emergency services rescued scores of people in Alora in Andalusia, some by helicopter, after a river overflowed.

State weather agency AEMET declared a red alert in the Valencia region and the second-highest level of alert in parts of Andalusia. Several roads were cut in both regions due to flooding.

Scientists warn that extreme weather such as heatwaves and storms is becoming more intense as a result of climate change.