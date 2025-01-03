Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

AFP

Published

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet his South Korean counterpart during a visit to Seoul next week
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet his South Korean counterpart during a visit to Seoul next week - Copyright AFP/File CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet his South Korean counterpart during a visit to Seoul next week - Copyright AFP/File CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea for talks next week, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Friday, with the country mired in political turmoil as its impeached president resists arrest.

South Korea is a key security ally for Washington but the country has been wracked by a crisis sparked by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law decree on December 3.

Blinken will meet his counterpart Cho Tae-yul on Monday, Seoul’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“They are expected to discuss the South Korea-US alliance, South Korea-US-Japan cooperation, North Korea issues, and regional and global challenges,” the ministry said.

Investigators probing Yoon’s declaration of martial law made an attempt to enforce a warrant for his arrest on Friday but it was repelled by presidential security guards.

That warrant expires January 6, the same day Blinken plans to meet Cho.

Washington last month said it would “speak out” to South Korea to safeguard democracy after Yoon’s bungled declaration.

“South Korea’s democracy is robust and resilient, and we’re going to continue to speak out publicly and engage privately with South Korean counterparts to reinforce the importance of that continuing,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Yoon remains South Korea’s sitting president but is suspended pending a constitutional court decision over his impeachment.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has been installed as the country’s acting president, and has only been in office for a week.

In this article:Diplomacy, skorea, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daniel Clarke Daniel Clarke

Business

How CSV Midstream Solutions is innovating by creating shared value

How creating shared value shapes innovation and relationships with communities.

20 hours ago
Developers' stocks are among the big winners this week after China unveiled a raft of measures to support the property sector and other parts of the economy Developers' stocks are among the big winners this week after China unveiled a raft of measures to support the property sector and other parts of the economy

Business

Housing shortfalls and fixer-uppers: The property trends set to shape 2025

While the housing market is growing, it id still falling far short of demand, which continues to push prices upward.

21 hours ago
BYD electric cars waiting to be loaded onto a ship for export at the international container terminal of Taicang Port in Suzhouin February 2024 BYD electric cars waiting to be loaded onto a ship for export at the international container terminal of Taicang Port in Suzhouin February 2024

Business

Sales surge in 2024 for Chinese EV giant BYD

Leading Chinese electric car maker BYD's vehicle sales surged in 2024.

19 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: When did the words ‘What we know’ become newsworthy?

What if readers guess that “what you know” is pathetically little if anything at all?

10 hours ago