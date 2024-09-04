Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Blinken to visit Haiti, hoping to boost security gains

AFP

Published

A police officer patrols during a visit of Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille at Hospital Bernard Mevs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on August 28, 2024
A police officer patrols during a visit of Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille at Hospital Bernard Mevs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on August 28, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File Clarens SIFFROY
A police officer patrols during a visit of Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille at Hospital Bernard Mevs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on August 28, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File Clarens SIFFROY
Leon Bruneau

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit violence-ravaged Haiti on Thursday as he looks to consolidate gains by a multinational force and discuss finding new ways of funding.

The high-security visit comes two months after Kenyan police officers arrived in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country to launch a long-awaited mission backed by the United States to start restoring order.

Residents speak of persistent violence of gangs, who seized some 80 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince, but US officials have pointed to signs of progress, including the resumption of commercial flights and an increasing presence by both the international force and Haitian police.

“We are seeing a dramatic increase in patrols and operations designed to restore security and a sense of normalcy in Haiti,” said Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for the Western Hemisphere.

“But we also need to see progress on the political side,” Nichols told reporters, saying that Blinken will press for elections, which have not been held in Haiti since 2016.

The United States and Caribbean nations in March helped broker a plan that led to the installation of a transitional council representing key stakeholders and an acting prime minister, Garry Conille, who will serve until new elections.

Blinken, the top US official to visit Haiti since then secretary of state John Kerry in 2015, will meet Conille and other key players as well as the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS).

He will continue later Thursday to the neighboring Dominican Republic, which days earlier complied with a US request to seize the airplane of Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, whose allies are accused of rigging July elections to secure a new term for him.

– Open to greater UN role –

President Joe Biden, who early in his term ended America’s longest war by pulling out of Afghanistan, has ruled out putting any US troops at risk in Haiti, the scene of repeated US interventions.

But his administration has contributed $360 million to the multinational mission, including offering logistical support and equipment.

“Our challenge going forward is to make sure that there’s a reliable, sustainable source of funding for the MSS to take it through stabilization, elections and the growth of the Haitian National Police,” Nichols said.

He said that the United States would keep pressing for more contributions both of people and money to the force.

Nichols said that the United States was open to making the mission a formal UN peacekeeping operation as a way to ensure consistent funding.

“Our goal is to have a mission that is effective, strong and able to deliver the kind of security progress that the Haitian people deserve,” he said.

The UN Security Council gave its blessing to the mission, but the United States initially sought to avoid making it a UN peacekeeping mission.

Many Haitians have dark memories of UN peacekeepers.

The United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti, which deployed from 2004 to 2017, counted some 10,000 Blue Helmets at its peak.

But its reputation was tarnished by accusations of sexual abuse and a cholera epidemic linked to peacekeepers that killed some 10,000 Haitians, with any security gains wiped out by a devasating 2010 earthquake.

In this article:Diplomacy, dominicanrepublic, Haiti, Unrest, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion

Business

Op-Ed: X the horror story – It was already bad; it’s now looking lethal

The Blue Bird of Meh-ishness may sing again. Let’s hope it’s not so off-key.

5 hours ago
Valentina Ferrer Valentina Ferrer

Life

Meet Valentina Ferrer: International model and wellness entrepreneur

Valentina Ferrer is a model and wellness entrepreneur. She is the co-founder and CEO of KAPOWDER, and she chatted about her latest endeavors

22 hours ago
The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel

Business

What are financial services missing when it comes to digital skills?

Given this context, it's no surprise that businesses are increasingly turning to retraining their current employees

22 hours ago
Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data

Tech & Science

Bigger and bigger: Just how large is digital data becoming?

This exponential growth highlights the increasing demands of apps, media, and data storage over time.

21 hours ago