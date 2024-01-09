Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Blinken returns to Israel as bloody Gaza war grinds on

AFP

Published

This picture, taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli military on January 8, 2024, shows troops operating in the central Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas
This picture, taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli military on January 8, 2024, shows troops operating in the central Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas - Copyright AFP JUNG YEON-JE
This picture, taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli military on January 8, 2024, shows troops operating in the central Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas - Copyright AFP JUNG YEON-JE
Leon Bruneau with Mai Yaghi in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli army bombed Gaza and battled Hamas fighters on Tuesday as US top diplomat Antony Blinken was back in Israel on a regional tour aimed at stopping the war from escalating across the Middle East.

An AFP correspondent reported intense bombing overnight in Khan Yunis and Rafah, the biggest cities in the south of the besieged Palestinian territory which are crowded with internally displaced people.

The army said its forces had killed 40 militants over the past 24 hours in “expanded ground operations including air strikes” in Khan Yunis, and that troops had seized AK-47 assault rifles, rocket launchers and other weapons.

Since the war broke out with the Hamas attack of October 7, fears have grown of an escalating conflict between Israel and its other regional enemies, a loose alliance of Iran-backed armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Israel has traded cross-border fire with Hezbollah for three months and more recently killed senior operatives of the Shiite Muslim armed group as well as of Hamas on Lebanese soil, sparking anger and threats of retaliation.

Hezbollah said Tuesday it had launched a drone attack on Israel’s “northern command centre” in the city of Safed as part of its response to the killings of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri and Hezbollah field commander Wissam Tawil.

The Israeli army also said Monday it had killed a “central” Hamas figure in Syria, Hassan Akasha, who had led “terrorist cells which fired rockets… toward Israeli territory”.

The US secretary of state — on his fourth Middle East tour since the war broke out — was back in Israel on Tuesday to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his war cabinet, including opposition figure Benny Gantz.

Blinken pointed at “the incredibly challenging times for Israel”, the fate of hostages remaining in Gaza and “the relentless efforts to bring everyone home”, after talks with President Isaac Herzog.

He also voiced hope that, after the war, Israel could push on with its efforts toward regional integration, following its US-brokered normalisation deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and other states.

“I think there actually are real opportunities there but we have to get through this very challenging moment,” Blinken said after meeting Foreign Minister Israel Katz on the latest leg of a tour that has already taken him to Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

– ‘Heavy price’ –

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after Hamas gunmen launched their October 7 attack that resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants of Hamas, considered a “terrorist” group by the United States and European Union, also took around 250 hostages. Israel says 132 of them remain captive, including at least 25 believed to have been killed.

Israel has responded to the deadliest attack in its history with relentless bombardment, a siege and then a ground invasion of Gaza that have killed at least 23,210 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

The Israeli army says 180 of its soldiers have been killed in Gaza.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, speaking in Qatar on Tuesday, argued that the October 7 attack “came after an attempt to marginalise the Palestinian cause”.

He charged that, “despite the heavy price, the massacres and the war of genocide, it (Israel) failed to achieve any of its goals.”

In further comments, released later by Hamas in Gaza, he called on Muslim states “to support the resistance with weapons, because this is… not the battle of the Palestinian people alone”.  

The war has reduced vast areas of Gaza to rubble and displaced most of its 2.4 million people with many at risk of famine and disease, according to the United Nations. 

With only minimal aid entering Gaza, Israeli human rights group B’Tselem charged that “everyone in Gaza is going hungry” as the “direct results of Israel’s declared policy”.

– More aid needed –

Washington has said Blinken will press Israel on its compliance with international humanitarian law and ask for “immediate measures” to boost aid into Gaza, where relief has arrived only in sporadic convoys.

US President Joe Biden said Monday he had been “quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce” their troop presence in Gaza.

The Israeli army has claimed to have largely achieved military control over northern Gaza, and said that the war is now entering a new phase. 

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari, speaking to The New York Times, said the next phase would involve fewer soldiers and air strikes and that a troop reduction had already begun this month.

Hagari alluded to the transition in his nightly briefing on Monday, saying that “while there are still terrorists and weapons in the north, they are no longer functioning within an organised military framework”.

But he also acknowledged there were tough “battles being fought both in the centre and the south” of Gaza, where intense urban combat and house-to-house fighting have raged for weeks.

The United Nations said it was “very concerned by the high death toll of media workers” in Gaza, a day after a strike killed two journalists of the Al Jazeera network, including the son of Gaza bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh.

Violence has also surged in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli police confirmed three people were killed Monday during a raid on Tulkarem to arrest a “wanted terrorist”. 

Israeli army raids and settler attacks in the West Bank have killed at least 333 people since October 7, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

burs-jd/fz/kir

In this article:Conflict, Israel, Palestinians
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AI and finance — Colliding tyrannies or an upside nobody saw?

Financial AI could be used for something other than destroying the world.  

22 hours ago

Business

Asian markets drop as US jobs deal fresh blow to early rate cut hopes

Asian markets stumbled out of the gates Monday, extending last week's grim start to the year.

22 hours ago
Palestinian villager Ghadeer al-Atrash in front of her bulldozed home in Al-Walaja Palestinian villager Ghadeer al-Atrash in front of her bulldozed home in Al-Walaja

World

Palestinian village fears Israel wartime demolitions

Palestinian villager Ghadeer al-Atrash in front of her bulldozed home in Al-Walaja - Copyright AFP INDRANIL MUKHERJEEAnuj CHOPRADabbing away tears, Ghadeer al-Atrash stood before...

23 hours ago
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023 US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023

World

US election top risk to world no matter who wins: consultancy

The US presidential election will pose the greatest political risk to the world in 2024 no matter who wins.

17 hours ago