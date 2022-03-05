Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Blinken meets Ukraine FM Kuleba in show of support

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the Poland-Ukraine border in a show of solidarity.

Published

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak to the media after meeting at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak to the media after meeting at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland - Copyright AFP Sameer Al-DOUMY
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak to the media after meeting at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland - Copyright AFP Sameer Al-DOUMY

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the Poland-Ukraine border Saturday in a show of solidarity on day 10 of Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

The two spoke for 45 minutes under high security at a border crossing full of refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, discussing more arms for Kyiv’s military and how to keep up global pressure on Moscow.

“I hope the people of Ukraine will be able to see this as a clear manifestation that we have friends who literally stand by us,” Kuleba said after they met at the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing under high security.

Ukraine is “going to prevail”, Blinken said.

Kuleba said he had urged his US counterpart to boost the supply of arms to his country, especially fighter jets and heavy air-defence systems to combat the Russian air force.

“We are satisfied with the already arranged supplies of anti-tank weapons and ammunition,” Kuleba told a small groups of journalists at the border.

“It’s no secret that the highest demand that we have is in fighter jets, attack aircraft, and air-defence systems,” he said.

“We need… big air-defence systems to ensure the safety of our skies. If we lose the skies, there will be much more blood on the ground,” Kuleba said.

He also criticized NATO’s rejection of implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, an idea aimed at denying Russian aircraft free movement to conduct attacks and transport troops.

NATO said Friday that the idea would bring the alliance into direct conflict with Russia and risked expanding the war.

“I think it’s a sign of weakness,” Kuleba said as he and Blinken stood together on the border.

“It’s the people of Ukraine who will pay the price for the reluctance of NATO to act,” he added.

The top Ukraine diplomat expressed gratitude for global coordination in placing hefty sanctions on Russia in support of Ukraine.

But he expressed concern that countries would grow weary of implementing those sanctions, especially as they also have an economic impact on the countries enforcing them.

“Ukraine will win this war anyway, because this is the people’s war for their land… The question is the price,” Kuleba said.

“If our partners continue to take bold systemic decisions to step up economic and political pressure… if they continue to provide us with necessary weapons, the price will be lower,” he said.

However, he said: “If anyone in the world one day starts feeling sanctions fatigue, for example, then more people in Ukraine will be dying, suffering.”

In this article:Conflict, Diplomacy, minister, Poland, Russia, Ukraine, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, inspected a site at the Ukraine border where Western arms are sent before delivery to Ukrainian forces, but no pictures were allowed The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, inspected a site at the Ukraine border where Western arms are sent before delivery to Ukrainian forces, but no pictures were allowed

World

Near Ukraine border, Western arms arrive quickly and discreetly

On a runway near the Ukrainian border, 14 wide-body aircraft arrive each day to deliver tons of Western military assistance to Kyiv.

23 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Pathos — Russia’s retreat from reality aka ‘Rexit’, vs Western political wimps

There’s another way to beat a bully - Flatten the miserable bastard.

7 hours ago
A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr following Russian bombing A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr following Russian bombing

World

NATO rejects the idea of a no-fly zone over conflict area

NATO on FRiday rejected calls from Ukraine to create a no-fly zone over the conflict area.

19 hours ago
Russia shelled Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, killing several civilians Russia shelled Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, killing several civilians

World

Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

A fire at Europe's biggest nuclear power station at Zaporizhzhia is put out, with Ukraine accusing Russia of "nuclear terror."

23 hours ago