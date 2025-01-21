Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bishop lectures stony-faced Trump in church

AFP

Published

Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde launched a strong criticism of President Donald Trump's policies from the pulpit
Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde launched a strong criticism of President Donald Trump's policies from the pulpit - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON
Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde launched a strong criticism of President Donald Trump's policies from the pulpit - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON

Donald Trump was forced Tuesday to sit through a sermon by a bishop begging him to have “mercy” on gays and poor immigrants as the Republican celebrated the start to his second term as US president.

Trump scowled as the Washington National Cathedral’s Mariann Edgar Budde pleaded the case from the pulpit for LGBT people and illegal migrants — two groups that Trump targeted with executive orders within hours of being sworn in on Monday.

Trump had gone to the traditional presidential service to commemorate his inauguration and was clearly not expecting the criticism.

“I ask you to have mercy, Mr President,” the bishop said softly, evoking the “fear” that she said is felt across the country.

“There are gay and lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families,” she said.

“The people who pick our farms and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals — they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation,” she said.

“But the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.”

An unsmiling Trump, who sat in the first pew, looked back at Budde and sometimes away. His family and Vice President JD Vance seemed similarly surprised and displeased at the intervention.

Asked later by a reporter for his reaction, Trump said: “I didn’t think it was a good service.”

“They could do much better.”

Among scores of executive orders signed late Monday were measures to suspend the arrival of asylum seekers and expel migrants in the country illegally.

Trump also decreed that only two sexes — male and female, but not transgender — will be recognized.

In this article:bishop, Politics, Religion, Trump, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

AI work AI work

Tech & Science

Why managing AI is the next big workplace shift

As AI has become more and more sophisticated, it appears that many of the jobs (and skills) that were what set people apart are...

8 hours ago
Elon Musk's gesture at a rally for US President Donald Trump has generated controversy for its resemblance to a Nazi salute Elon Musk's gesture at a rally for US President Donald Trump has generated controversy for its resemblance to a Nazi salute

World

Musk raises eyebrows with salute gesture at Trump rally

Billionaire Elon Musk sparked controversy after making a gesture at an event celebrating US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

8 hours ago
The launch of new electric models like the ID Buzz failed to help VW overcome a downturn in sales of EVs in Europe The launch of new electric models like the ID Buzz failed to help VW overcome a downturn in sales of EVs in Europe

Tech & Science

Boost to used electric car sales in the UK: Are the days of petrol vehicles numbered?

Electric are sales are on the rise in the UK. What is the future for petrol cars?

15 hours ago
Young people took the biggest mental health hit during the pandemic, research has shown Young people took the biggest mental health hit during the pandemic, research has shown

Business

Op-Ed: How many US employers pay for health insurance that never delivers?

The state of US healthcare is all too well-known Something like 131 million Americans are on medication.

17 hours ago