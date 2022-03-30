Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Billboards across Florida encourage people to ‘say gay’

Billboards popping up in some of Florida’s largest cities are encouraging passersby to “say gay.”

Published

"Today, I signed HB 1557, the Parental Rights in Education Act, into law." Credit - Governor Ron DeSantis
"Today, I signed HB 1557, the Parental Rights in Education Act, into law." Credit - Governor Ron DeSantis

In response to Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, which Governor Ron DeSantis signed on Monday, billboards are popping up in major cities across the state urging people to “say gay.”

The billboards – now on display in Orlando, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville – were spearheaded by the Southern Progress Political Action Committee, which, according to its website, seeks to “expose the extremist agenda of Republican politicians.”

“It’s OK to say gay. It’s more than OK. It’s encouraged,” Ally Sammarco, a volunteer for the PAC, told NBC affiliate WESH of Winter Park. “We want to make it very clear that it’s OK to talk about who you are and where you come from, and no one can stop you from doing that.”

Sammarco said the next billboard will go up in Miami this week. “A bill like this looks innocent in nature, but it’s not,” Sammarco added. “It’s going to have very deadly consequences for kids, especially young kids of the LGBTQ community.”

The legislation is slated to take effect on July 1. Shortly after the signing, the Walt Disney Company vowed to support efforts to repeal the law.

On Monday, after DeSantis sighed the bill, Disney released a statement saying, “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

According to The Hill, the statement led to DeSantis pushing back against the company, claiming in remarks on Tuesday that the company’s statement “crossed the line.”

“For Disney to come out and put a statement and say that the bill should have never passed and that they are going to actively work to repeal it, I think, one, was fundamentally dishonest, but, two, I think that crossed the line,” DeSantis said.

“This state is governed by the interests of the people of the state of Florida. It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives,” the Florida Republican noted. “They do not run this state. They do not control this state.” 

In this article:"Say gay", Billboards popping up in Florida, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, It’s OK to say gay, Parental Rights in Education bill, Southern Progress Political Action Committee, Walt Disney Company
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Ukraine’s military Internet provider brought down by cyberattack

Ukraine's national telecoms operator Ukrtelecom has been rocked by a cyberattack.

19 hours ago
Zelensky said the strike had killed seven people and wounded 22 others Zelensky said the strike had killed seven people and wounded 22 others

World

‘Revenge’: Russia strikes break eery quiet in battered Mykolaiv

Russian rocket strike ripped a gaping hole through local government building, killing seven people.

19 hours ago
Workers prepare bread at a bakery in the war-torn Yemeni capital Sanaa Workers prepare bread at a bakery in the war-torn Yemeni capital Sanaa

World

Muslims face frugal Ramadan as Ukraine war drives up food prices

"High prices affect and spoil the spirit of Ramadan," said Sabah Fatoum, a resident of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza strip.

11 hours ago
Lidiia Zhgyr has found herself on the frontlines of an information war, battling pro-Russia bias, trolls and censorship Lidiia Zhgyr has found herself on the frontlines of an information war, battling pro-Russia bias, trolls and censorship

World

‘I won’t stop talking’: Ukrainians in China fight disinformation

Ukrainians in China have found themselves on the frontlines of an information war, battling pro-Russia bias.

15 hours ago