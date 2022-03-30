Billboards across Florida encourage people to ‘say gay’

"Today, I signed HB 1557, the Parental Rights in Education Act, into law." Credit - Governor Ron DeSantis

In response to Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, which Governor Ron DeSantis signed on Monday, billboards are popping up in major cities across the state urging people to “say gay.”

The billboards – now on display in Orlando, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville – were spearheaded by the Southern Progress Political Action Committee, which, according to its website, seeks to “expose the extremist agenda of Republican politicians.”

“It’s OK to say gay. It’s more than OK. It’s encouraged,” Ally Sammarco, a volunteer for the PAC, told NBC affiliate WESH of Winter Park. “We want to make it very clear that it’s OK to talk about who you are and where you come from, and no one can stop you from doing that.”

Sammarco said the next billboard will go up in Miami this week. “A bill like this looks innocent in nature, but it’s not,” Sammarco added. “It’s going to have very deadly consequences for kids, especially young kids of the LGBTQ community.”

The legislation is slated to take effect on July 1. Shortly after the signing, the Walt Disney Company vowed to support efforts to repeal the law.

On Monday, after DeSantis sighed the bill, Disney released a statement saying, “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

According to The Hill, the statement led to DeSantis pushing back against the company, claiming in remarks on Tuesday that the company’s statement “crossed the line.”

“For Disney to come out and put a statement and say that the bill should have never passed and that they are going to actively work to repeal it, I think, one, was fundamentally dishonest, but, two, I think that crossed the line,” DeSantis said.

“This state is governed by the interests of the people of the state of Florida. It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives,” the Florida Republican noted. “They do not run this state. They do not control this state.”