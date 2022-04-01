Connect with us

Bill to cap insulin at $35 a month passes House

In a bipartisan vote, the House passed a bill that would cap insulin prices at $35 a month.

Published

wo vials of insulin. They have been given trade names, Actrapid (left) and NovoRapid (right) by the manufacturers. Credit - Mr Hyde at Czech Wikipedia. Public Domain
The House has passed a bill capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients, part of an election-year push by Democrats for price curbs on prescription drugs at a time of rising inflation.

Experts say the legislation, which passed 232-193 Thursday, would provide significant relief for privately insured patients with skimpier plans and for Medicare enrollees facing rising out-of-pocket costs for their insulin, reports the Associated Press.

For the Affordable Insulin Now Act to become law, it will require at least 10 Republicans to vote in favor of it to avoid a filibuster. Some lawmakers involved in the effort have expressed optimism that such a coalition might be possible, but few Republican senators have publicly endorsed the bill yet.

The legislation, if passed, would take effect in 2023, and would limit cost-sharing under private health insurance for a month’s supply of certain insulin products at $35, or 25 percent of a plan’s negotiated price, whichever is less.

Democrats acknowledge they don’t have an answer for how that’s going to happen, but the political sniping has begun: “If 10 Republicans stand between the American people being able to get access to affordable insulin, that’s a good question for 10 Republicans to answer,” said Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., a cosponsor of the House bill. “Republicans get diabetes, too. Republicans die from diabetes.”

Public opinion polls have consistently shown support across party lines for congressional action to limit drug costs. And President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass legislation to cut prescription drug prices, including insulin, in his State of the Union address on March 1.

According to the most recent data from the Department of Health and Human Services in 2020, the U.S. paid $98.70 per standard unit of insulin, while other countries like Canada, Australia, and the U.K. all spent less than $15 per unit.

