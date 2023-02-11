Bill ‘Bojangles’ Robinson – Dancer, actor, philanthropist, and breaker of barriers

Bill "Bojangles" Robinson helped to break down barriers in Hollywood in the 1930's and 1940's Source - NPS Photo/Maggie L. Walker NHS

Broadway legend Bill “Bojangles” Robinson was the best-known and highest-paid African-American entertainer in the U.S. during the first half of the 20th century.

Bill was born Luther Robinson in Richmond, Virginia’s Jackson Ward on May 25, 1878, to Maxwell, a machinist, and Maria Robinson, a church choir director. His grandmother Bedelia Robinson, a former slave, raised him after both of his parents died tragically in 1884:

According to Robinson, he used physical force to compel his brother, Bill, to switch names with him, since he did not care for his given name of Luther. His brother subsequently adopted the name of Percy and achieved recognition as a musician under that name.

Throughout the late 1800s, the demographics of Jackson Ward shifted to be up to 90% Black residents. During the 1870s, the all-white Richmond City Council stifled the political power of Black residents by gerrymandering them into one voting ward, which they called Jackson Ward. Source – National Park Service.

The early years

At the age of 5, Robinson shined shoes and shucked peas near Richmond’s main market. He also began dancing for a living, performing in local beer gardens for pennies. A promoter saw him performing outside the Globe Theater in Richmond and offered him a job as a “pick” in a local minstrel show.

Minstrel shows were staged by white performers in blackface. Pickaninnies is a racial slur for African American children. In the context of being paid to be a “pick,” Robinson was one of several cute black children at the edge of the stage singing, dancing, or telling jokes.

At the age of 12, Robinson ran away to Washington, D.C., where he did odd jobs, usually dancing in beer gardens around town. Robinson also picked up an additional job: rubbing down the “hots” at Bennings Racetrack. This meant rubbing down a sweating horse after it had raced or had a workout.

Bennings Racetrack was one of 10 horse tracks that operated in Washington over the years. The earliest ones — in Georgetown and Alexandria — dated to the 1760s, predating the establishment of the capital, according to the Washington Post.

In later years, Robinson and Al Jolson would insist that their paths had crossed in Washington D.C. Known then as Asa Yoelson, Jolson arrived in Washington in 1894 with his family. His father had taken a job as a cantor in a synagogue in Southwest.

The young Jolson would hang out near Center Market, where the National Archives stands today. There, according to lore, he met a dancer from Richmond nicknamed Bojangles.

A 1941 newspaper profile of Robinson noted: “Bill, by his own confession, still owes Al for a borrowed bicycle he smashed up in a collision with a delivery wagon when both were lugging baskets from Center Market.”

The comedian and actor Johnny Danvers (1860-1939) center while performing with the Moore & Burgess Minstrels c1901. Source – Unknown photographer c1901. Public Domain.

On to New York City

In 1891, Robinson traveled to New York, where he joined a traveling company, and landed a role in the chorus of “The South Before the War,” a heavily nostalgic view of plantation life. This was the first professional production Robinson was part of.

He achieved great success as a nightclub and musical-comedy performer. At this stage of his career, he performed almost exclusively in black theaters before black audiences.

Although he worked regularly as an actor, Robinson was best known for his tap dance routines, particularly his signature “stair dance.” He pioneered a new form of tap, shifting from a flat-footed style to a light, swinging style that focused on elegant footwork.

Later came success on his own terms: on Broadway, on tour, and in such films as “The Little Colonel,” in which he taught Shirley Temple to tap dance up a flight of stairs.

Robinson was one of the first minstrel and vaudeville performers to appear as Black without the use of blackface makeup, as well as one of the earliest black performers to perform solo, overcoming vaudeville’s two-colored rule

“People will learn what a great pioneer he was for African-Americans in show business,” says dancer-actor Gregory Hines. “He was one of the first to refuse to wear blackface on stage and … he broke the ‘two-color rule,’ which kept black people on stage as duos. They couldn’t go onstage in a solo performance.”

Bill “Bojangles” Robinson: Death and legacy

Robinson never succumbed to accepting the Black stereotypes rampant in the early 1900s. Most critics underestimated his efforts to overcome racial prejudice. In his public life, even while playing stereotypical roles.

Robinson led efforts to persuade the Dallas Police Department to hire its first black policeman; lobby President Franklin Delano Roosevelt during World War II for equal treatment of black soldiers; and stage the first integrated public event in Miami, a fundraiser which was attended by both black and white city residents.

Robinson was a popular figure in both black and white entertainment worlds of his era and is remembered for the support that he gave to fellow performers, including Fred Astaire, Eleanor Powell, Lena Horne, and Jesse Owens.

Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Jack Dabney, and Jesse Owens (1936). Source – The Valentine Museum, Richmond, Virginia

Robinson was successful despite the obstacle of racism. A favorite Robinson anecdote is that he seated himself in a restaurant and a customer objected to his presence. When the manager suggested that it might be better if Robinson leave, he smiled and asked, “Have you got a ten-dollar bill?”

Politely asking to borrow the manager’s note for a moment, Robinson added six $10 bills from his own wallet and mixed them up, then extended the seven bills together, adding, “Here, let’s see you pick out the colored one”. The restaurant manager served Robinson without further delay

Robinson co-founded the New York Black Yankees baseball team in Harlem in 1936 with financier James “Soldier Boy” Semler. The team was a successful member of the Negro National League until it disbanded in 1948 after Major League Baseball was desegregated.

Despite earning millions during his lifetime, Robinson died poor in 1949, at the age of 71. Much of his wealth went to charities in Harlem and beyond before his death. Robinson’s funeral, arranged by longtime friend and television host Ed Sullivan, was held at the 369th Infantry Regiment Armory and attended by thousands, including many stars from the entertainment industry.

Robinson never forgot his Richmond roots. In 1933, after watching two African American children narrowly escape injury while crossing busy Chamberlayne Parkway, Robinson paid for the installation of a traffic light.

A statue was erected in 1973 near the Richmond intersection he’d made safe, it was the first to honor a Black citizen.