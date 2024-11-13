Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Biden, Xi to meet in Peru on Saturday: US official

AFP

Published

The meeting will be the third between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies
The meeting will be the third between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies - Copyright AFP/File Alexander NEMENOV, Ting Shen
The meeting will be the third between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies - Copyright AFP/File Alexander NEMENOV, Ting Shen

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Saturday at the APEC summit in Peru, in what will likely be their last encounter before Donald Trump returns to the White House, US officials said.

The meeting will be the third between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies and their second since a major ice-breaking set of talks in California a year ago.

“We expect this will be their last meeting as presidents,” a senior US administration official told reporters on condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

“With that in mind, we expect the president will use the opportunity to take stock of efforts to responsibly manage competition.” 

Trump has already signaled a confrontational approach with Beijing for his second term, picking a number of outspoken China hawks for key foreign and defense positions in his top team.

The Republican has also promised to slap 60-percent tariffs on Chinese imports, leading to fears of a renewed trade war.

The Biden administration official would not be drawn on whether he would try to advise China on how to deal with Trump — or if he would advise Trump on how to deal with China.

“This is a difficult, complicated, consequential relationship,” the official said.

“The president has been pretty clear that he even admits the competitive aspects of the relationship, we need to find ways to manage it responsibly.”

Biden heads to Lima on Thursday for the APEC summit on Friday and Saturday for his swansong at the major gathering of Asia-Pacific economies.

He will then become the first US president to visit the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, before traveling to Rio de Janeiro for his final summit of the G20 countries.

In this article:apec, China, Diplomacy, summit, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The euro hit a one-year dollar low on Tuesday, dropping below $1.06 The euro hit a one-year dollar low on Tuesday, dropping below $1.06

Business

Global stocks slip as markets take post-US election breather

The euro hit a one-year low and the pound fell against the dollar.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

Samsung Display introduces quantum dot ink regeneration technology

The South Korean company has successfully recovered and reprocessed 80 percent of the ink initially left unutilized in producing the QD emissive layer.

19 hours ago
A team of surgeons transplanting a pig kidney into a brain dead patient, part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants and closing the organ donor gap A team of surgeons transplanting a pig kidney into a brain dead patient, part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants and closing the organ donor gap

Tech & Science

Tiny gold radiators ‘fry’ bacteria on medical implants

Scientists have shown that by heating up small nanorods of gold with near-infrared light (NIR), bacteria are killed, and the surface of the implant...

22 hours ago
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk endorsing Donald Trump and helping propel him to victory capped off a stunning political shift for the world's wealthiest man Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk endorsing Donald Trump and helping propel him to victory capped off a stunning political shift for the world's wealthiest man

Business

Elon Musk: rocket man takes aim at Washington

Billionaire Elon Musk took a wild gamble backing Donald Trump's White House candidacy, but the bet has paid off — at least for now.

14 hours ago