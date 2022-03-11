Connect with us

World

Biden will call for an end to normal trade relations with Russia

President Biden is calling for the suspension of “Permanent Normal Trade Relations” with Russia.

Published

The 'Z' sign has become ubiquitous on cars in Moscow, clothing and across social media profiles on the Russian internet - Copyright AFP -

President Joe Biden will announce on Friday that the United States will join the G7 and the European Union in calling for the suspension of the “Permanent Normal Trade Relations” (PNTR) status with Russia, a change that will raise tariffs for many Russian products.

The move to revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” status has bipartisan support and will require Congress to act to repeal Russia’s Permanent Normal Trade Relations status, reports FOX News.

Reuters is reporting that according to a person who was not authorized to speak publicly about it, President Biden will make the announcement at 10:15 a.m. EST (1515 GMT), along with the leaders of the EU and G 7 countries today.

There is already bipartisan support for revoking normal trade relations with Russia in Congress. Earlier this week,  a bipartisan group of lawmakers proposed legislation that would ban imports of Russian energy into the United States and suspend normal trade relations with Russia. 

The WTO, International Monetary Fund, and World Bank

Under the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), all members grant each other “most favored nation” trading status, which the United States also calls “permanent normal trade relations,” in which goods can flow at lower tariff rates between countries.

It is not as easy as one might think to expel a nation from the WTO or the World Trade Bank. Under U.S. law, revoking Russia’s trade status would require an act of Congress.

There is a better chance of denying Russian ally Belarus’ bid to join the WTO, a process that has been going on since 1993. And the process will be stymied even further as nations have accused Belarus of aiding Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

There are no provisions regarding armed conflicts in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Articles of Agreement, which many members have launched in the past, including the United States.

A  process for expelling Russia would require a finding that Moscow violated the Articles, such as failing to furnish the IMF with required economic data on reserve assets, balance of payments, trade, and foreign exchange operations.

The World Bank last week halted all of its program work in Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine. 

If Russia were to fail to meet its obligations in the World Bank’s Articles of Agreement, a voting majority of shareholders could suspend Moscow’s membership, a move that would result in automatic membership termination if not reversed within a year.

The bottom line is this: The effects of revoking normal trade relations with Russia would likely be small, because of the limited trade between the countries. Russia was the 20th largest supplier of goods for the United States in 2019, sending mainly oil and gas, metals, and chemicals.

Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

