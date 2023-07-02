Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House

US President Joe Biden has scheduled trip to the United Kingdom, at the NATO summit in Lithuania and to Finland.
AFP

Published

US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the NATO summit in Lithuania comes as Ukraine is pushing for membership in the military alliance
US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the NATO summit in Lithuania comes as Ukraine is pushing for membership in the military alliance - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON
US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the NATO summit in Lithuania comes as Ukraine is pushing for membership in the military alliance - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON

US President Joe Biden has scheduled a diplomatic trip to Europe this month with stops in the United Kingdom, at the NATO summit in Lithuania and to attend meetings in Finland, the White House said Sunday.

Biden is set to depart July 9 for Britain, where he will meet with the King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said in a statement. He will then continue to the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, followed by a one-day visit to Helsinki for the US-Nordic Leaders Summit.

The announcement comes as the White House prepares to welcome Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Washington next week to discuss Stockholm’s ambitions to join NATO, and after the US said the alliance was nearing a consensus on how to address Ukraine’s membership push.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said he wanted his country, which is fighting off a Russian invasion, to receive an “invitation” to join NATO after the war during a key summit this month.

“We need a very clear and understandable signal at the Vilnius summit that Ukraine can become an equal member of NATO after the war,” he told reporters in Kyiv alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. “This invitation to the alliance is the first, very practical step, it would be very important for us.”

Sweden asked to join the military alliance in May 2022, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine. But its membership bid, which must be ratified by all 31 member states, has been blocked by Turkey and Hungary.

Top diplomats from Turkey and Sweden will meet on Thursday, the day after Kristersson’s White House visit, at NATO headquarters in Brussels for talks on Stockholm’s bid to join the alliance.

Turkey dropped objections to Sweden’s Nordic neighbor Finland joining earlier in the year and Helsinki became a NATO member in April.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month denounced Stockholm for allowing a protest during which a man burned pages from the Koran, further clouding Sweden’s chances of quickly joining NATO.

Western allies and Stockholm have insisted that Sweden has met the terms of a deal to join the alliance agreed to with Ankara last year.

Biden will seek to “further strengthen the close relationship between our nations” during his visit to Britain, the White House said, adding that more details about the trip will be announced soon.

In this article:Finland, nato, Politics, UK, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Some Twitter users quickly hit the new limit on the number of tweets they could read in a day Some Twitter users quickly hit the new limit on the number of tweets they could read in a day

Tech & Science

In AI tussle, Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

Some Twitter users quickly hit the new limit on the number of tweets they could read in a day - Copyright AFP/File Chris DELMASElon...

21 hours ago
A replica of the Titanic at 'Titanic — The Exhibition' A replica of the Titanic at 'Titanic — The Exhibition'

World

Review: ‘Titanic — The Exhibition’ in New York City

"Titanic — The Exhibition" in New York City showcases the stories whose echoes could be heard on the dreadful day of April 15, 1912.

19 hours ago
A Thai keeper feeds elephant Muthu Raja in an enclosure at Dehiwala Zoo in Colombo on June 30, 2023 A Thai keeper feeds elephant Muthu Raja in an enclosure at Dehiwala Zoo in Colombo on June 30, 2023

World

Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand

A Thai keeper feeds elephant Muthu Raja in an enclosure at Dehiwala Zoo in Colombo on June 30, 2023 - Copyright AFP Ishara S....

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Good IT systems management: How can you avoid password reset?

There are ways to avoid password resets, provided you know which buttons to press.

19 hours ago