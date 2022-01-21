Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Biden to meet Germany’s Scholz in Washington in February: US

Published

A spokesman for Olaf Scholz said the German chancellor did not turn down an invitation to meet with US President Biden
A spokesman for Olaf Scholz said the German chancellor did not turn down an invitation to meet with US President Biden - Copyright AFP/File STR
A spokesman for Olaf Scholz said the German chancellor did not turn down an invitation to meet with US President Biden - Copyright AFP/File STR

US President Joe Biden is to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington in February, a US official said Friday, denying reports of a spat between the two leaders. 

Germany’s “Der Spiegel” magazine reported Friday that the country’s new leader had declined an invitation to a “last-minute meeting” this week with the US president to discuss Ukraine’s crisis with Russia.

“I can tell you that the reports that the Chancellor has already turned down a last-minute invitation from President Biden are not accurate,” a spokesman for Scholz told AFP.

“This story is completely false, it’s made up, and the President has already had a good conversation with the Chancellor and is looking forward to welcoming him to Washington in February,” said a US official accompanying Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his flight back from Europe.

The visit to the White House has not yet been officially confirmed by Berlin. 

Germany is at the heart of negotiations to finalize the unprecedented sanctions that the West has threatened should Russia invade Ukraine. 

One of the key parts of the response planned by Washington is that Berlin would not put into service the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, which is vital to the Kremlin’s economic ambitions. 

In its article, “Der Spiegel” referred to a visit by CIA director William Burns last week to the German chancellery, in which the weekly magazine alleged he “asked Scholz to adopt a firmer position vis-a-vis Russia,” without citing its source. 

In this article:Diplomacy, Germany, russie, Ukraine, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Lion dances are traditionally performed in China and among ethnic Chinese communities all over the world to mark the Lunar New Year Lion dances are traditionally performed in China and among ethnic Chinese communities all over the world to mark the Lunar New Year

World

Underwater lion dance at Malaysian aquarium ahead of Lunar New Year

With fish and turtles swimming around them, divers performed an underwater lion dance on the traditional Lunar New Year.

6 hours ago
Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019 Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019

World

Glimmers of hope, but Doomsday Clock stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

The "Doomsday Clock," representing the judgment of leading science and security experts about perils to human existence.

6 hours ago

Life

New Florida bill aims to prohibit making people feel ‘discomfort’ over racial bias in America’s past

Students in a Chicago school. Source - Chicago 2016. CC SA 2.0.A new bill in Florida would ban public schools and private businesses from...

22 hours ago
Asian markets rise as Covid fears ease Asian markets rise as Covid fears ease

World

Op-Ed: Grim news – Lions in South Africa and rats in NYC have COVID, spread can loop back to humans

The virus could spread through the food chain.

18 hours ago