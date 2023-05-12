Connect with us

Biden thanks Spain for Ukraine support

AFP

Published

US President Joe Biden (R) makes remarks alongside Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the White House
US President Joe Biden on Friday expressed his gratitude to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion, and for the strengthening of Madrid’s military ties with Washington.

“I can’t thank you enough for your significant support for Ukraine,” the US leader told his guest in the Oval Office ahead of bilateral talks that also touched on trade and immigration.

He also thanked Sanchez for allowing the United States to bolster its military presence in his country, with the US Navy upping the number of its destroyers at the Rota naval base from four to six.

“We are both facing the challenges of migration in the Western hemisphere,” Biden added, as the US government implemented significant changes to the rules for migrants trying to enter on the southern border with Mexico.

The United States, Spain and Canada have pledged to cooperate on this politically hot topic for the US president. 

Biden himself recently said he feared a chaotic situation at the US-Mexico border, which more than 10,000 visa-free migrants have crossed every day recently ahead of the lifting of a pandemic-era restriction that had allowed officials to summarily expel border crossers.

“Your commitment to democracy is an example for everyone,” said the Spanish leader, adding that the United States and Spain were “allies and friends.” 

Sanchez noted that Spain was preparing to take over the presidency of the European Union, with the aim, among other things, of bolstering cooperation with Latin America.

In this article:Diplomacy, Spain, US
With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

