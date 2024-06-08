Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Biden says Putin ‘not going to stop at Ukraine’

AFP

Published

Biden vowed he would not walk away from Ukraine
Biden vowed he would not walk away from Ukraine - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB
Biden vowed he would not walk away from Ukraine - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB

US President Joe Biden on Saturday pledged Washington’s support for Kyiv in its battle against the Russian invasion, warning that Vladimir Putin would “not stop” at Ukraine.

“Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine,” Biden said alongside French President Emmanuel Macron after talks in Paris. 

“All of Europe will be threatened, we are not going to let that happen,” Biden told journalists during his state visit to France.

“The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not, I say it again, walk away,” he added.

Macron told Biden in front of reporters: “I thank you, Mr President, for being the president of the world’s number one power but doing it with the loyalty of a partner who likes and respects the Europeans.”

Both Biden and Macron on Friday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris, pledging support for the Ukrainian cause. 

The US president, 81, has been in France since Wednesday and took part in this week’s commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that changed the course of World War II. 

On Friday, Biden warned of the need to preserve American democracy and drew parallels between World War II and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden is set to face his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump later this year in presidential elections that commentators predict will subject US democracy to a severe test.

Trump has also signalled his lack of interest in international organisations including NATO.

“We have shown the world again the power of allies and what we can achieve when we stand together,” said Biden.

In this article:Conflict, France, Russia, Ukraine News, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The EU fears deepfakes and other AI-generated risks on social media could sway upcoming elections The EU fears deepfakes and other AI-generated risks on social media could sway upcoming elections

Business

Op-Ed: US schools lose hundreds of social media ‘addiction’ lawsuits

Maybe the society could be coaxed into growing up?

2 hours ago

Social Media

Choosing the right social media platform for your business

From Twitter's changes under Elon Musk to new opportunities on platforms like Discord and Reddit, picking a social platform can be tricky.

9 hours ago
An exhibitor shakes hands with a humanoid robot at the 2024 China Humanoid Robot Developers Conference in Shanghai An exhibitor shakes hands with a humanoid robot at the 2024 China Humanoid Robot Developers Conference in Shanghai

Tech & Science

Chinese robot developers hope for road out of ‘uncanny valley’

A crowd gathered at a demonstration for Fourier Intelligence, which has started mass production of its GR-1 bipedal robot in what it says is...

22 hours ago
Virgin Galactic's first space tourism flight will include a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean Virgin Galactic's first space tourism flight will include a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean

Business

Virgin Galactic set for final spaceflight before two-year pause

Virgin Galactic is poised on Saturday for its last spaceflight before heading into a two-year pause on commercial operations to upgrade its fleet.

2 hours ago