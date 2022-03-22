Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Biden says Putin considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine

Published

US President Joe Biden warned that Russia is considering using chemical weapons in its war in Ukraine
US President Joe Biden warned that Russia is considering using chemical weapons in its war in Ukraine - Copyright AFP FADEL SENNA
US President Joe Biden warned that Russia is considering using chemical weapons in its war in Ukraine - Copyright AFP FADEL SENNA

US President Joe Biden said Monday that it’s “clear” Russia is considering the use of chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine and warned of a “severe” Western response if it chose to do so.

“His back is against the wall,” said Biden of Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Russia has recently accused the United States of holding chemical and biological weapons in Europe.

“Simply not true. I guarantee you,” he told a gathering of US business leaders in Washington.

“They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That’s a clear sign he’s considering using both of those,” he said.

His warning echoed statements made by his administration earlier this month as well as other Western nations, after Russian officials accused Ukraine of seeking to hide an alleged US-backed chemical weapons program.

“Now that Russia has made these false claims… we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” tweeted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden on Monday also reiterated that such an action would prompt a “severe” but so far undefined response from Western allies.

Putin “knows there’ll be severe consequences because of the united NATO front,” he said, without specifying what actions the alliance would take.

In this article:Conflict, Politics, Russia, Ukraine, US, Weapons
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Children’s hospital in Kyiv faces ‘terrible’ trauma of war

The horrors of the war in Ukraine can be seen in 13-year-old Volodymyr's empty expression as he lies in the children's hospital in Kyiv.

23 hours ago
Russian tanks have been widely ridiculed in internet memes Russian tanks have been widely ridiculed in internet memes

World

Op-Ed: The Russian military – The future might get a lot worse, fast

The big issue facing Russia’s military is the future. If the present is godawful, the future could be truly, fatally, disastrous.

36 mins ago
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects antiquities repatriated from Australia Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects antiquities repatriated from Australia

World

India’s Modi thanks Australia for returning stolen artefacts

Australia has returned 29 religious and cultural artefacts to India, among them several stolen or illegally exported from the country.

18 hours ago
China has been crisscrossed by new airports and serviced by new airlines to match the country's breakneck growth China has been crisscrossed by new airports and serviced by new airlines to match the country's breakneck growth

World

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed onto a mountainside in southern China on Monday causing a large fire.

15 hours ago