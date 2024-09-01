Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Biden says body of Israeli-American hostage among 6 recovered in Gaza

AFP

Published

Jonathan Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, during a demonstration near Kibbutz Nirim in southern Israel on August 29, 2024
Jonathan Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, during a demonstration near Kibbutz Nirim in southern Israel on August 29, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File JACK GUEZ
Jonathan Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, during a demonstration near Kibbutz Nirim in southern Israel on August 29, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File JACK GUEZ

US President Joe Biden said Saturday that the body of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin was among six recovered in Gaza by Israeli forces.

“Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas,” Biden said in a statement.

“We have now confirmed that one of the hostages… was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin,” the president added.

The 23-year-old was among 251 hostages seized during the October 7 attack on southern Israel by Palestinian militants.

Around 100 hostages remain in captivity, dozens of whom the Israeli military says are dead.

The parents of Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted from the Supernova music festival, addressed delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month.

On Thursday, the couple joined other relatives of hostages rallying near the Gaza border.

“Hersh! It’s Mom… I love you, stay strong, survive,” Rachel Goldberg-Polin shouted into a microphone.

Her son had hidden in a bomb shelter with other people on October 7 but it was surrounded by gunmen, who attacked it with grenades.

A Hamas video from the day showed him being loaded onto a pick-up truck with part of his left arm, which was blown off in the attack, missing.

He appeared in a proof-of-life video released by Hamas on April 24 in which he said the captives were living “in hell”. His left arm had been amputated below the elbow.

Hamas’s October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,691 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

In this article:Conflict, Hamas, Hostages, Israel, Palestinians
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, pictured during the opening of the 2024 judicial session Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, pictured during the opening of the 2024 judicial session

Tech & Science

Alexandre de Moraes: Brazil judge in feud with Elon Musk

Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, pictured during the opening of the 2024 judicial session - Copyright AFP Sergio LimaRamon SAHMKOWWith his stern...

23 hours ago
According to the Centre for Law and Economy of Sport, the Olympic Games will produce between 6.7 billion and 11.1 billion euros in economic benefits for the Paris region According to the Centre for Law and Economy of Sport, the Olympic Games will produce between 6.7 billion and 11.1 billion euros in economic benefits for the Paris region

World

Eiffel Tower to keep Olympic rings after Games: Paris mayor

The Eiffel Tower will keep the Olympic rings that have adorned it since June after the ongoing Paralympic Games.

7 hours ago
An Apple Watch 9 displays blood-oxygen level detection settings An Apple Watch 9 displays blood-oxygen level detection settings

Tech & Science

Vinegar vapor revolutionizes sensor processing for wearable devices

Wearable sensors are evolving from watches and electrodes to bendable devices that provide far more precise biometric measurements and comfort. The new development is...

7 hours ago
Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay

Entertainment

Review – Susie Dent’s ‘Guilty by Definition’ – A lovely lexicological labyrinth

The mystery genre may consider itself well and truly Dented.

3 hours ago