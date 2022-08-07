Connect with us

Biden out of isolation after testing negative for Covid

AFP

Published

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 27, 2022, US President Joe Biden removes his protective mask while arriving to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC.US President Joe Biden on August 6, 2022, tested negative for Covid-19, days after coming down with a second bout of the illness. - Copyright AFP Julio Cesar AGUILAR

US President Joe Biden was out of isolation on Sunday, after testing negative for Covid for a second day in a row, the first time he was able to leave the White House since July 20.

Biden, 79, had tested positive for Covid and returned to isolation on July 30, in a result doctors attributed to “rebound” positivity from his earlier bout of the illness.

“I’m feeling good,” the smiling president told pool reporters at the White House as he boarded a helicopter which then flew him to his beach home in Delaware.

He was also optimistic about a sweeping climate and health care bill that was being debated in the Senate overnight Sunday, telling reporters: “I think it’s going to pass.”

The president “will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” his physician Kevin O’Connor said in a statement announcing the negative test.

According to Biden’s official schedule he is set to travel to the southern state of Kentucky, the scene of devastating floods, on Monday.

AFP
